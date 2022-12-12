Green Food Solutions

Vertical farm equipment, supplies, seedlings, and workshops
Initial investment
$160K - $219K
Units as of 2024
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Green Food Solutions

Founded 2016
Leadership Mary Wetherill, CEO
Corporate Address 201 Montgomery St.
Jersey City, NJ 07302
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wyoming
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Green Food Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$159,992 - $218,535
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Green Food Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
