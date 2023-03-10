GreenLight Mobility is a home modification company with a mission to make living in one's home a safe option, despite life's challenges. Such challenges could come in the form of old age, disability, or any other circumstances resulting in modifications to houses or apartments.

GreenLight Mobility originated from a company called Back Home Safely which Gregg and Karen Frank founded in 2007. The couple's mission is to help people stay in their own homes despite various obstacles. With the help of their staff carpenters, they have created safe and accessible environments for over 4,000 New Jersey families. Gregg and Karen actively teach occupational therapists, case managers, physical therapists, and social workers.

To expand the business, Karen and Gregg created the GreenLight Mobility franchise in 2016. Duplicating the business model of Back Home Safely, GreenLight Mobility franchise has the vision to create safe and accessible homes not just in New Jersey but across the US.

Why You May Want To Start a GreenLight Mobility Franchise

A GreenLight Mobility franchise may be an excellent option for franchisees who have a strong desire to help other people achieve independence. A study by Minsoo Kang reports that of all senior citizens living in America, 18% of them will have a disability. This equates to more than 50 million Americans who struggle to function daily in their environments.

Over the age of 65, 32% of people will have difficulties walking, necessitating walkers, wheelchairs, and canes. GreenLight Mobility is one opportunity to consider if helping others appeals to you. With a GreenLight Mobility franchise, you'll have the chance to collaborate with expert therapists and business owners from which you can replicate brand growth.

What Might Make a GreenLight Mobility Franchise a Good Choice?

To become a GreenLight Mobility franchisee, you don't need to have a particular skill with in-home modifications from the get-go. The GreenLight Mobility team will give franchisees the training and resources they need to thrive. As with any business, GreenLight Mobility expects to receive your hard work and commitment. They expect you to be a hands-on owner, as absentee ownership is not available.

You should also make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs to be part of the GreenLight Mobility team. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a GreenLight Mobility Franchise

Before shelling out money or signing any papers, you should complete your due diligence, including ample research. First, see if any potential customers in your area may benefit from a GreenLight Mobility franchise. Furthermore, you should ask yourself if opening a GreenLight Mobility is the right opportunity for you. Are you ready to fully commit to learning how to do home modifications from the experts at GreenLight Mobility?

If you are still unsure about anything, you can prepare some questions to ask the company or other experienced franchisees.