GreenLight Mobility
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$95K - $139K
Units as of 2022
2 100.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

GreenLight Mobility is a home modification company with a mission to make living in one's home a safe option, despite life's challenges. Such challenges could come in the form of old age, disability, or any other circumstances resulting in modifications to houses or apartments.

GreenLight Mobility originated from a company called Back Home Safely which Gregg and Karen Frank founded in 2007. The couple's mission is to help people stay in their own homes despite various obstacles. With the help of their staff carpenters, they have created safe and accessible environments for over 4,000 New Jersey families. Gregg and Karen actively teach occupational therapists, case managers, physical therapists, and social workers.

To expand the business, Karen and Gregg created the GreenLight Mobility franchise in 2016. Duplicating the business model of Back Home Safely, GreenLight Mobility franchise has the vision to create safe and accessible homes not just in New Jersey but across the US.  

Why You May Want To Start a GreenLight Mobility Franchise

A GreenLight Mobility franchise may be an excellent option for franchisees who have a strong desire to help other people achieve independence. A study by Minsoo Kang reports that of all senior citizens living in America, 18% of them will have a disability. This equates to more than 50 million Americans who struggle to function daily in their environments.

Over the age of 65, 32% of people will have difficulties walking, necessitating walkers, wheelchairs, and canes. GreenLight Mobility is one opportunity to consider if helping others appeals to you. With a GreenLight Mobility franchise, you'll have the chance to collaborate with expert therapists and business owners from which you can replicate brand growth. 

What Might Make a GreenLight Mobility Franchise a Good Choice?

To become a GreenLight Mobility franchisee, you don't need to have a particular skill with in-home modifications from the get-go. The GreenLight Mobility team will give franchisees the training and resources they need to thrive. As with any business, GreenLight Mobility expects to receive your hard work and commitment. They expect you to be a hands-on owner, as absentee ownership is not available.

You should also make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs to be part of the GreenLight Mobility team. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that may include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a GreenLight Mobility Franchise

Before shelling out money or signing any papers, you should complete your due diligence, including ample research. First, see if any potential customers in your area may benefit from a GreenLight Mobility franchise. Furthermore, you should ask yourself if opening a GreenLight Mobility is the right opportunity for you. Are you ready to fully commit to learning how to do home modifications from the experts at GreenLight Mobility?

If you are still unsure about anything, you can prepare some questions to ask the company or other experienced franchisees.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About GreenLight Mobility

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Mobility Solutions, Miscellaneous Health Products, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Home Improvement, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Back Home Safely LLC
Leadership
Karen Frank, CEO
Corporate Address
111 Canfield Ave., #B-10
Randolph, NJ 07869
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia

# of Units
2 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a GreenLight Mobility franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$38,500 - $43,500
Initial Investment
$94,800 - $138,800
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
GreenLight Mobility has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
51 hours
Classroom Training
69 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like GreenLight Mobility? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to GreenLight Mobility.

Decorating Den Interiors

Interior design and decorating services and products
Ranked #433
Request Info

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
Ranked #155
Learn More

Commercial Capital Training Group

Commercial finance
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing