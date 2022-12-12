GW Gyro & Wings

Gyros, wraps, wings, cheesesteaks
Initial investment
$266K - $560K
Units as of 2023
37 Decrease 5% over 3 years
Great Wraps Grill served its first hot wrapped sandwich in 1974, providing customers with a quick alternative to hamburgers. Today the company offers a menu that includes tortilla and pita wraps, cheesesteaks and smoothies.

About GW Gyro & Wings

Industry Food
Related Categories Mediterranean Food, Sandwiches
Founded 1974
Parent Company Great Wraps, Inc.
Leadership Mark Kaplan, CEO
Corporate Address 17 Executive Park Dr NE, Suite 150
Atlanta, GA 30329
Business Overview

Franchising Since 1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 37 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a GW Gyro & Wings franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$29,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$265,550 - $559,600
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$175,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
0.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
15 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing GW Gyro & Wings has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 105 hours
Classroom Training 20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 8-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where GW Gyro & Wings landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

