FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$229K - $299K
Units as of 2020
2 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2016, Gym Skills offers various classes, including gymnastics, ninja, tumbling, and cheer, to children. Gym Skills aims to help children lead a more active and healthy lifestyle by creating programs that enhance their development. 

Gym Skills has been franchising since 2020 and provides franchisees with various franchise options, including traditional brick-and-mortar and mobile options. 

Why You May Want To Start a Gym Skills Franchise

The Gym Skills franchise model is based on what they believe matters most: the children. If you like to be part of a group of people who want to make a difference in children's lives, opening a Gym Skills franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. Although Gym Skills prefers that potential franchisees have experience in gymnastics or have a background in fitness center operations, it offers a comprehensive training program designed for any motivated franchisee.

Opening a Gym Skills franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Gym Skills Franchise a Good Choice?

Gym Skills is a gym franchise whose areas of operations may already be established. All the policies and procedures have been established, and Gym Skills says it will provide continuous support. Franchisees are in charge of day to day operations of their Gym Skills franchise. Franchisees should be hardworking, enjoy children, and be personable, as they interact with the public daily. 

To be part of the Gym Skills franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Gym Skills Franchise

First, you should conduct a self-evaluation to determine whether opening a Gym Skills franchise is right for you. A franchise agreement is a legal document. As such, after signing, you become obligated to run your business according to the system used by the Gym Skills corporate team.

As you decide if opening a Gym Skills franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Gym Skills franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Gym Skills brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support with the grand opening, site selection, and marketing. Potential Gym Skills franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened to ensure that the classes are taught the proper Gym Skills way. 

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Gym Skills franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Gym Skills

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Children's/Family Entertainment
Founded
2016
Leadership
Kenneth W. Crump, CEO
Corporate Address
710 Cross Pointe Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Gym Skills franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,500
Initial Investment
$228,650 - $298,500
Net Worth Requirement
$37,500
Cash Requirement
$37,500
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Gym Skills has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
14 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Gym Skills? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Gym Skills.

Little Princess Spa

Children's salon, spa, and party services
Learn More

Urban Air Adventure Park

Adventure parks
Ranked #46
Learn More

Ecomaids

Environmentally friendly residential cleaning
Ranked #213
Request Info

Casa de Corazón

Spanish immersion early learning programs
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing