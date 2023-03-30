Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$229K - $299K
- Units as of 2020
-
2 0.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2016, Gym Skills offers various classes, including gymnastics, ninja, tumbling, and cheer, to children. Gym Skills aims to help children lead a more active and healthy lifestyle by creating programs that enhance their development.
Gym Skills has been franchising since 2020 and provides franchisees with various franchise options, including traditional brick-and-mortar and mobile options.
Why You May Want To Start a Gym Skills Franchise
The Gym Skills franchise model is based on what they believe matters most: the children. If you like to be part of a group of people who want to make a difference in children's lives, opening a Gym Skills franchise could be an excellent opportunity for you. Although Gym Skills prefers that potential franchisees have experience in gymnastics or have a background in fitness center operations, it offers a comprehensive training program designed for any motivated franchisee.
Opening a Gym Skills franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Gym Skills Franchise a Good Choice?
Gym Skills is a gym franchise whose areas of operations may already be established. All the policies and procedures have been established, and Gym Skills says it will provide continuous support. Franchisees are in charge of day to day operations of their Gym Skills franchise. Franchisees should be hardworking, enjoy children, and be personable, as they interact with the public daily.
To be part of the Gym Skills franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Gym Skills Franchise
First, you should conduct a self-evaluation to determine whether opening a Gym Skills franchise is right for you. A franchise agreement is a legal document. As such, after signing, you become obligated to run your business according to the system used by the Gym Skills corporate team.
As you decide if opening a Gym Skills franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Gym Skills franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Gym Skills brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support with the grand opening, site selection, and marketing. Potential Gym Skills franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened to ensure that the classes are taught the proper Gym Skills way.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Gym Skills franchise.
Company Overview
About Gym Skills
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 2016
- Leadership
- Kenneth W. Crump, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
710 Cross Pointe Rd.
Gahanna, OH 43230
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 2 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Gym Skills franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $37,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $228,650 - $298,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $37,500
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $37,500
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Gym Skills has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 14 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Gym Skills? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Gym Skills.
Little Princess Spa
Urban Air Adventure Park
Ecomaids
Casa de Corazón
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.