Halal food
Initial investment
$162K - $267K
Units as of 2020
2
Halal is a food industry that is well-known and emerged over the past decades to be among the famous cuisines in the United States. Halal cuisine prepares well-cooked food that passes Islamic religious laws and meets the Halal guidelines. 

Halal Shop was founded in 2018 by Amin Mashriqi and began franchising in 2020. It is looking to offer franchises throughout the United States. Halala Shop offers online ordering, dine-in, carry-out, catering, and late-night services with what they believe to be mouth-watering delicacies.

Halal Shop is actively seeking to expand its reach and welcomes applicants.

Why You May Want to Start a Halal Shop Franchise

While Halal Shop encourages experienced franchisees to enter the market, the brand also provides a chance for first-time franchisees to venture into the industry. Franchisees looking to join the Halal Shop family must have excellent customer and managerial skills, a good work ethic, be goal-oriented, and have a passion for the food industry.

What Might Make a Halal Shop Franchise a Good Choice?

Striving to become a global market phenomenon for Muslims and all cultures alike, Halal Shop utilizes a unique style. A vast society consumes the restaurant's products due to following strict procedures and religious requirements during the manufacturing process and through the supply chain.

To be part of the Halal Shop team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

Halal Shop has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, payroll, and accounts receivable. However, you must meet their qualifications in order to receive their financial help.

How To Open a Halal Shop Franchise

Halal Shop may offer new franchisees a single unit that delivers a protected territory within a location of their choice. For audacious franchisees, Halal Shop's area development franchise may provide a chance to retain a more extensive environment to construct several shops of their preference. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years, and franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet Halal Shop’s requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Halal Shop, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions to the Halal Shop franchising team.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Halal Shop brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to discuss your options with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you have the financial flexibility and stability in order to open a Halal Shop franchise.

Company Overview

About Halal Shop

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2018
Leadership
Amin Mashriqi, CEO
Corporate Address
7501 Cordially Wy.
Elk Grove, CA 95757

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Halal Shop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900
Initial Investment
$161,750 - $266,900
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Halal Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
