Linda Kerr Kamm founded Happy & Healthy Products in 1991 in Boca Raton, Florida. The company specializes in distributing quality Fruitful® snacks including their famous frozen fruit bar and an assortment of breads. The distribution happens primarily at their franchised locations. Franchising began in 1993.
Kerr established Happy & Healthy Products because she believed that a great team combined with a great product would make a growing business opportunity. Happy & Healthy Products only uses real fruit pieces and nutritious ingredients to make delicious fruit bars, creating a healthy product.
Why You May Want to Start a Happy & Healthy Products Franchise
Happy & Healthy Products may offer a unique opportunity where you get to have fun while running your business. The company has modeled the business system to provide franchising possibilities for first-time entrepreneurs and experienced business owners who desire to impact a growing market.
Unlike many other fruit bar manufacturers, Happy & Healthy Products does not focus on children, but on weight-conscious and healthy adults. This specific target audience may have helped carve out a vastly underserved market for its products.
What Might Make a Happy & Healthy Products Franchise a Good Choice?
More than ever, Americans are focused on their health and paying keen attention to what they eat. This culture automatically creates a market for snacks and food products that meet these health standards. With more people becoming overweight, Americans are shifting from the conventional three meals a day to smaller and more frequent healthy food options. Opening a Happy & Healthy Products franchise may allow you to help your customers satisfy the demand for fresh and nutritious snacks.
To be part of the Happy & Healthy Products team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and potential renewal fees. The typical term of agreement for a Happy & Healthy Products franchise lasts for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, the franchisee may be offered the chance to renew their franchise for a sum if both they and the franchisor agree to continue their working relationship.
Happy & Healthy Products has partnered with third-party financial lenders to help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
How To Open a Happy & Healthy Products Franchise
Upon meeting with Happy & Healthy Products, you may discuss how your personal goals and interests align with the company's mission and purpose. If mutual interest is established, you may be invited to meet with the company's executive team.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Happy & Healthy Products franchising team questions. Review the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document to learn the ins and outs of Happy & Healthy Products.
Soon, you may find yourself the owner of the newest Happy & Healthy Products franchise.
Company Overview
About Happy & Healthy Products
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
- Founded
- 1991
- Leadership
- Todd Peterson, President & Executive Chairman
- Corporate Address
-
1600 S. Dixie Hwy., #100
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 29 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Happy & Healthy Products franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $74,999 - $114,241
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $600/yr.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Happy & Healthy Products has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40-120 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
