Linda Kerr Kamm founded Happy & Healthy Products in 1991 in Boca Raton, Florida. The company specializes in distributing quality Fruitful® snacks including their famous frozen fruit bar and an assortment of breads. The distribution happens primarily at their franchised locations. Franchising began in 1993.

Kerr established Happy & Healthy Products because she believed that a great team combined with a great product would make a growing business opportunity. Happy & Healthy Products only uses real fruit pieces and nutritious ingredients to make delicious fruit bars, creating a healthy product.

Why You May Want to Start a Happy & Healthy Products Franchise

Happy & Healthy Products may offer a unique opportunity where you get to have fun while running your business. The company has modeled the business system to provide franchising possibilities for first-time entrepreneurs and experienced business owners who desire to impact a growing market.

Unlike many other fruit bar manufacturers, Happy & Healthy Products does not focus on children, but on weight-conscious and healthy adults. This specific target audience may have helped carve out a vastly underserved market for its products.

What Might Make a Happy & Healthy Products Franchise a Good Choice?

More than ever, Americans are focused on their health and paying keen attention to what they eat. This culture automatically creates a market for snacks and food products that meet these health standards. With more people becoming overweight, Americans are shifting from the conventional three meals a day to smaller and more frequent healthy food options. Opening a Happy & Healthy Products franchise may allow you to help your customers satisfy the demand for fresh and nutritious snacks.

To be part of the Happy & Healthy Products team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising and potential renewal fees. The typical term of agreement for a Happy & Healthy Products franchise lasts for ten years. At the conclusion of those ten years, the franchisee may be offered the chance to renew their franchise for a sum if both they and the franchisor agree to continue their working relationship.

Happy & Healthy Products has partnered with third-party financial lenders to help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Happy & Healthy Products Franchise

Upon meeting with Happy & Healthy Products, you may discuss how your personal goals and interests align with the company's mission and purpose. If mutual interest is established, you may be invited to meet with the company's executive team.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Happy & Healthy Products franchising team questions. Review the brand's Franchise Disclosure Document to learn the ins and outs of Happy & Healthy Products.

Soon, you may find yourself the owner of the newest Happy & Healthy Products franchise.