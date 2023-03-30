Grabbagreen
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$266K - $482K
Units as of 2020
21 4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Grabbagreen, just as the name suggests, is a restaurant that serves up healthy, great-tasting meals prepared and served at the same speed and convenience that you would find at a fast-food outlet. This novel restaurant idea uses food items that are touted to be superfoods to create menu items that are healthy, flavourful, and easy to pick up and eat.

The Grabbagreen menu consists of bowls made of green and grain-based ingredients that employees can also turn into wraps. The brand also serves up fresh-pressed juices, healthy smoothies, and kid-friendly meals. These menu items are made to order and freshly prepared using organic ingredients free of antibiotics and hormones.

This novel restaurant idea was founded in 2013 by a duo of moms, Keely Newman and Kelley Bird, who found getting healthy meals on the go increasingly challenging. When they learned that there was a demand for healthy, fast alternatives in the market, Grabbagreen grew quickly and joined the Kahala Brands family.

Since beginning to franchise in 2015, Grabbagreen has opened over one dozen locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Grabbagreen Franchise

Do you have a strong belief in fresh, organic, and healthy food? Are you a leader who has experience leading teams? Do you enjoy interacting with customers daily? If you answered yes to all these questions, you might be the right person to open a Grabbagreen franchise.

Grabbagreen believes in providing healthy and fast food alternatives in a world where fast food is anything but healthy. Grabbagreen strives to make its community a better place by helping families and individuals make better food choices without opting out of a flavourful meal. 

If you believe in these values, enjoy eating healthy meals, and live a healthy lifestyle, you may consider opening a Grabbagreen franchise

What Might Make a Grabbagreen Franchise a Good Choice?

Healthy, fast food alternatives are becoming more and more popular as people make more informed decisions about what they are eating and feeding their families. As this niche becomes more popular, it may be a good business idea to invest in a Grabbagreen franchise. Apart from the obvious benefit of helping the community, you may make a name for yourself in a yet to be properly explored business opportunity.

To be part of the Grabbagreen franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Grabbagreen Franchise

As you decide if opening a Grabbagreen franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Grabbagreen franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grabbagreen franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Grabbagreen

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
2013
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
21 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Grabbagreen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$266,000 - $482,075
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$120,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Grabbagreen offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
Grabbagreen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Grabbagreen? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Grabbagreen.

Nekter Juice Bar

Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, non-dairy ice cream
Ranked #186
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Pure Barre

Barre fitness classes and apparel
Ranked #222
Request Info

Clean Juice

Organic juices, smoothies, acai bowls, wraps
Ranked #260
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing