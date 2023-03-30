Grabbagreen, just as the name suggests, is a restaurant that serves up healthy, great-tasting meals prepared and served at the same speed and convenience that you would find at a fast-food outlet. This novel restaurant idea uses food items that are touted to be superfoods to create menu items that are healthy, flavourful, and easy to pick up and eat.

The Grabbagreen menu consists of bowls made of green and grain-based ingredients that employees can also turn into wraps. The brand also serves up fresh-pressed juices, healthy smoothies, and kid-friendly meals. These menu items are made to order and freshly prepared using organic ingredients free of antibiotics and hormones.

This novel restaurant idea was founded in 2013 by a duo of moms, Keely Newman and Kelley Bird, who found getting healthy meals on the go increasingly challenging. When they learned that there was a demand for healthy, fast alternatives in the market, Grabbagreen grew quickly and joined the Kahala Brands family.

Since beginning to franchise in 2015, Grabbagreen has opened over one dozen locations throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Grabbagreen Franchise

Do you have a strong belief in fresh, organic, and healthy food? Are you a leader who has experience leading teams? Do you enjoy interacting with customers daily? If you answered yes to all these questions, you might be the right person to open a Grabbagreen franchise.

Grabbagreen believes in providing healthy and fast food alternatives in a world where fast food is anything but healthy. Grabbagreen strives to make its community a better place by helping families and individuals make better food choices without opting out of a flavourful meal.

If you believe in these values, enjoy eating healthy meals, and live a healthy lifestyle, you may consider opening a Grabbagreen franchise

What Might Make a Grabbagreen Franchise a Good Choice?

Healthy, fast food alternatives are becoming more and more popular as people make more informed decisions about what they are eating and feeding their families. As this niche becomes more popular, it may be a good business idea to invest in a Grabbagreen franchise. Apart from the obvious benefit of helping the community, you may make a name for yourself in a yet to be properly explored business opportunity.

To be part of the Grabbagreen franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Grabbagreen Franchise

As you decide if opening a Grabbagreen franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Grabbagreen franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Grabbagreen franchising team questions.