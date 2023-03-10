The Healthy Animal is self-described as a "pet-parenting" business. The Healthy Animal was founded in 2018 by Diane Dewberry, a woman driven to find the healthiest options for her pets. When she looked into mainstream pet food options, she was dissatisfied with the nutrition quality and felt pets deserved better.

With many years of combined retail experience, The Healthy Animal believes it provides a unique opportunity for anyone looking to become a franchisee or investor in the company.

The Healthy Animal was founded in 2018 and began franchising later that same year. Since then, it has opened several franchises and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start The Healthy Animal Franchise

The Healthy Animal may be a good choice if you are passionate about helping animals be healthy and customer service. The Healthy Animal has partnered with several brands listed as healthy alternatives to many of the more prominent brand names. If pets are your passion and you're ready to work with a proven business model, this may be your opportunity to become a The Healthy Animal franchisee.

Current franchise locations include Massachusetts and New Jersey. If you are in an area with high demand for nutritionally sound pet products and this is a niche you desire to serve, The Healthy Animal may be a unique opportunity.

What Might Make The Healthy Animal Franchise a Good Choice

The Healthy Animal is about offering better customer choice. They put the healthier brands on the shelf so pet owners are not relegated to scouring the internet for alternatives. They offer healthy food options as well as nutrition guidance, personalized for every customer and pet.

While The Healthy Animal does not explicitly list educational requirements for operating a The Healthy Animal franchise, it is crucial to consider the nature of the business and be prepared to do your due diligence in researching the products and clientele. The Healthy Animal is built on a foundation of trust and client relationships, which will be crucial to your location’s success. If you're willing to learn and work hard and animal health is something you're passionate about, the Healthy Animal may be a good fit for you as a future franchisee.

How To Open a The Healthy Animal Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Healthy Animal, you should first research your location, target audience, and business strategy to ensure this is the right opportunity for you. You'll want to ask any specific questions you have. If you decide this is the correct move for you, you can submit an inquiry form online.

If you're awarded a The Healthy Animal franchise, you'll have support from the start and throughout the operation of the business by retail experts with over one hundred years of combined experience. Franchisees also will have access to a "speed to market" program to save you time and money in the startup process.