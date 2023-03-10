The Healthy Animal

The Healthy Animal

Health food for dogs and cats
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$102K - $199K
Units as of 2020
2
Jump to Franchising Overview

The Healthy Animal is self-described as a "pet-parenting" business. The Healthy Animal was founded in 2018 by Diane Dewberry, a woman driven to find the healthiest options for her pets. When she looked into mainstream pet food options, she was dissatisfied with the nutrition quality and felt pets deserved better.

With many years of combined retail experience, The Healthy Animal believes it provides a unique opportunity for anyone looking to become a franchisee or investor in the company. 

The Healthy Animal was founded in 2018 and began franchising later that same year. Since then, it has opened several franchises and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start The Healthy Animal Franchise

The Healthy Animal may be a good choice if you are passionate about helping animals be healthy and customer service. The Healthy Animal has partnered with several brands listed as healthy alternatives to many of the more prominent brand names. If pets are your passion and you're ready to work with a proven business model, this may be your opportunity to become a The Healthy Animal franchisee. 

Current franchise locations include Massachusetts and New Jersey. If you are in an area with high demand for nutritionally sound pet products and this is a niche you desire to serve, The Healthy Animal may be a unique opportunity. 

What Might Make The Healthy Animal Franchise a Good Choice

The Healthy Animal is about offering better customer choice. They put the healthier brands on the shelf so pet owners are not relegated to scouring the internet for alternatives. They offer healthy food options as well as nutrition guidance, personalized for every customer and pet. 

While The Healthy Animal does not explicitly list educational requirements for operating a The Healthy Animal franchise, it is crucial to consider the nature of the business and be prepared to do your due diligence in researching the products and clientele. The Healthy Animal is built on a foundation of trust and client relationships, which will be crucial to your location’s success. If you're willing to learn and work hard and animal health is something you're passionate about, the Healthy Animal may be a good fit for you as a future franchisee. 

How To Open a The Healthy Animal Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Healthy Animal, you should first research your location, target audience, and business strategy to ensure this is the right opportunity for you. You'll want to ask any specific questions you have. If you decide this is the correct move for you, you can submit an inquiry form online.

If you're awarded a The Healthy Animal franchise, you'll have support from the start and throughout the operation of the business by retail experts with over one hundred years of combined experience. Franchisees also will have access to a "speed to market" program to save you time and money in the startup process.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About The Healthy Animal

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Stores, Pet Care
Founded
2018
Leadership
Lawrence Friedman, President
Corporate Address
1001 Hingham St., #201
Rockland, MA 02370
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Healthy Animal franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$101,700 - $198,700
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Healthy Animal has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like The Healthy Animal? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to The Healthy Animal.

Dogtopia

Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services
Ranked #51
Learn More

Sit Means Sit Dog Training

Dog training
Ranked #361
Learn More

Pet Supplies Plus

Retail pet supplies and services
Ranked #20
Request Info

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Ranked #86
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing