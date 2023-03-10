Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet, upholstery, tile, and wood floor cleaning
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$62K - $110K
Units as of 2023
422 5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, which was founded in 1983 and began franchising that same year, is a cleaning franchise offering services in carpet cleaning, hardwood, tiles, and upholstery. They provide a low-moisture carpet washing process that leaves the carpets clean and dry in less than an hour. Opening a franchise means that you may have the authorization to offer cleaning services under Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning brand name.

Guided by their virtues of hard work, fairness, and honesty, this franchise generally welcomes franchisees to a family of like-minded people striving to be the best in the industry. These qualities are what may attract and keep Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning long-time customers. 

Why You May Want to Open a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Franchise

They say that a clean home represents a calm and organized mind. Sometimes, though, life is messy. And while cleanliness and hygiene are necessities, not everyone has the time to keep their home or office space completely spotless. This need is where Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning comes into play. 

Opening a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning franchise might help you generate service within your community because of your franchise’s quality residential and commercial cleaning services. This is typically done by working under a well-known, trustworthy brand. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning industry experience might drive customers to you. 

What Might Make a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning a Good Choice?

Apart from being locally owned and operated, Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning strives to offer an exceptional customer care service to take care of requests, complaints, and compliments from your customers. The communication streams are usually available, and the professionals may be uniformed. This might make it easier to identify them and enhance the convenience of appointment times.

Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning may offer training and support, which is typically essential for startups. By becoming a franchisee, you may enjoy flexibility in your schedule, potentially allowing you to spend more time with family and other loved ones.

Quick Guide to Starting a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Franchise

To be part of Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements.

You may pick up all the cleaning equipment, cleaners, and supplies to start your franchise within the initial investment. They also usually offer advertising resources, branding materials, continued support and training, and much more.

If this sounds like a clean fit for you, filling out a franchise request form is the next step. You may be required to fill out your details on an information request form, including your contact information. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning might email you with additional information and instructions for your next steps if you appear to be a good fit for the brand. 

Don't wait. Make a move towards a brighter future and learn more about starting your own Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Carpet & Upholstery Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1983
Parent Company
HB Franchises
Leadership
Dan Child, Managing Partner
Corporate Address
247 N. 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1983 (40 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
422 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$41,900
Initial Investment
$61,860 - $110,100
Net Worth Requirement
$39,000
Cash Requirement
$25,900
Veteran Incentives
$1,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
0-1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #187 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #150 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning.

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

TruBlue Total House Care

Senior home modification, maintenance, and repair services
Ranked #418
Request Info

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Ranked #229
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing