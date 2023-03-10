Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$62K - $110K
- Units as of 2023
-
422 5% over 3 years
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning, which was founded in 1983 and began franchising that same year, is a cleaning franchise offering services in carpet cleaning, hardwood, tiles, and upholstery. They provide a low-moisture carpet washing process that leaves the carpets clean and dry in less than an hour. Opening a franchise means that you may have the authorization to offer cleaning services under Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning brand name.
Guided by their virtues of hard work, fairness, and honesty, this franchise generally welcomes franchisees to a family of like-minded people striving to be the best in the industry. These qualities are what may attract and keep Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning long-time customers.
Why You May Want to Open a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Franchise
They say that a clean home represents a calm and organized mind. Sometimes, though, life is messy. And while cleanliness and hygiene are necessities, not everyone has the time to keep their home or office space completely spotless. This need is where Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning comes into play.
Opening a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning franchise might help you generate service within your community because of your franchise’s quality residential and commercial cleaning services. This is typically done by working under a well-known, trustworthy brand. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning industry experience might drive customers to you.
What Might Make a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning a Good Choice?
Apart from being locally owned and operated, Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning strives to offer an exceptional customer care service to take care of requests, complaints, and compliments from your customers. The communication streams are usually available, and the professionals may be uniformed. This might make it easier to identify them and enhance the convenience of appointment times.
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning may offer training and support, which is typically essential for startups. By becoming a franchisee, you may enjoy flexibility in your schedule, potentially allowing you to spend more time with family and other loved ones.
Quick Guide to Starting a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Franchise
To be part of Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements.
You may pick up all the cleaning equipment, cleaners, and supplies to start your franchise within the initial investment. They also usually offer advertising resources, branding materials, continued support and training, and much more.
If this sounds like a clean fit for you, filling out a franchise request form is the next step. You may be required to fill out your details on an information request form, including your contact information. Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning might email you with additional information and instructions for your next steps if you appear to be a good fit for the brand.
Don't wait. Make a move towards a brighter future and learn more about starting your own Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning franchise.
Company Overview
About Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Carpet & Upholstery Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 1983
- Parent Company
- HB Franchises
- Leadership
- Dan Child, Managing Partner
- Corporate Address
-
247 N. 1st East
Rexburg, ID 83440
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1983 (40 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Eastern), Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 422 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $41,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $61,860 - $110,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $39,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,900
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $1,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $300/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Ongoing
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 0-1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
