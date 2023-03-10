Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#156
Initial investment
$10.1M - $22.3M
Units as of 2022
4,250 5.0% over 3 years
Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express may be one of the most recognizable hotel brands in the world. Founded in 1952, the company seeks to remedy the lack of affordable accommodations for families. They offer midscale to luxury rooms and value and dependability. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has four tiers: 

  • Holiday Inn

  • Holiday Inn Express

  • Holiday Inn Club Vacations

  • Holiday Inn Resort

Each tier boasts a worldwide presence, with the Express Holiday Inn having the most open locations of the four—over 2,400! If you want to be the owner of a franchisethat’s all about comfort, modern conveniences, and quality stays, a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise may be a good option for you. 

Why You May Want to Open a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise

Have you ever dreamt about running your own hotel? With a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise, you just might be able to.

And you may not have to worry about establishing your hotel as a trusted name. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express already has a positive, time-tested reputation to back it up. New locations may continue popping up regularly. And with many Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express locations run through a franchise agreement, you could receive access to a global support network and top-tier marketing strategies.

What Might Make a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise a Good Choice?

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has thousands of locations open across the United States to go along with over 1,000 locations internationally. With Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express being such a well-known brand, your hotel might be a top choice for weary travelers and holiday planners. 

You should make sure that you are financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.

An ideal franchisee for Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express is someone who is committed to quality customer service. They should have strong morals and respect for their community. Franchisees should be more complimentary to guests than the shampoos left on the bathroom counter. Does it sound like a good fit for you? 

How Do You Start a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise?

Are you thinking about opening your own Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express location? During the process, a representative might contact you to discuss the details of opening a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise. This could be a great time to ask questions, especially about the location you'd prefer. 

Once IHG Development approves you as a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchisee, they typically connect you with a Hotel Openings Services & Transitions (HOST) team member. Your HOST team member may support you throughout the development of your hotel.

You can start your Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise in a few different ways. You can build from the ground up, convert an existing hotel, develop your hotel in a mixed-use location (retail and lodging), or combine two brands side-by-side. This flexibility might make it easy to work with the brand and develop your new or existing hotel.

Company Overview

About Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1952
Parent Company
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas
Corporate Address
Three Ravinia Dr., #100
Atlanta, GA 30346
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1954 (69 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
4,250 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000 - $75,000
Initial Investment
$10,095,858 - $22,343,710
Royalty Fee
5-6%
Term of Agreement
20 years (average)
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
Varies
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #156 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #33 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #27 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #74 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)

