- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#156 Ranked #31 last year
- Initial investment
$10.1M - $22.3M
- Units as of 2022
4,250 5.0% over 3 years
Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express may be one of the most recognizable hotel brands in the world. Founded in 1952, the company seeks to remedy the lack of affordable accommodations for families. They offer midscale to luxury rooms and value and dependability. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has four tiers:
Holiday Inn
Holiday Inn Express
Holiday Inn Club Vacations
Holiday Inn Resort
Each tier boasts a worldwide presence, with the Express Holiday Inn having the most open locations of the four—over 2,400! If you want to be the owner of a franchisethat’s all about comfort, modern conveniences, and quality stays, a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise may be a good option for you.
Why You May Want to Open a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise
Have you ever dreamt about running your own hotel? With a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise, you just might be able to.
And you may not have to worry about establishing your hotel as a trusted name. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express already has a positive, time-tested reputation to back it up. New locations may continue popping up regularly. And with many Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express locations run through a franchise agreement, you could receive access to a global support network and top-tier marketing strategies.
What Might Make a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise a Good Choice?
Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has thousands of locations open across the United States to go along with over 1,000 locations internationally. With Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express being such a well-known brand, your hotel might be a top choice for weary travelers and holiday planners.
You should make sure that you are financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.
An ideal franchisee for Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express is someone who is committed to quality customer service. They should have strong morals and respect for their community. Franchisees should be more complimentary to guests than the shampoos left on the bathroom counter. Does it sound like a good fit for you?
How Do You Start a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise?
Are you thinking about opening your own Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express location? During the process, a representative might contact you to discuss the details of opening a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise. This could be a great time to ask questions, especially about the location you'd prefer.
Once IHG Development approves you as a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchisee, they typically connect you with a Hotel Openings Services & Transitions (HOST) team member. Your HOST team member may support you throughout the development of your hotel.
You can start your Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise in a few different ways. You can build from the ground up, convert an existing hotel, develop your hotel in a mixed-use location (retail and lodging), or combine two brands side-by-side. This flexibility might make it easy to work with the brand and develop your new or existing hotel.
Company Overview
About Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1954 (69 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,400
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 4,250 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000 - $75,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $10,095,858 - $22,343,710
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years (average)
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- Varies
- Ongoing Support
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
