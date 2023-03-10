Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express may be one of the most recognizable hotel brands in the world. Founded in 1952, the company seeks to remedy the lack of affordable accommodations for families. They offer midscale to luxury rooms and value and dependability. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has four tiers:

Holiday Inn

Holiday Inn Express

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Holiday Inn Resort

Each tier boasts a worldwide presence, with the Express Holiday Inn having the most open locations of the four—over 2,400! If you want to be the owner of a franchisethat’s all about comfort, modern conveniences, and quality stays, a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise may be a good option for you.

Why You May Want to Open a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise

Have you ever dreamt about running your own hotel? With a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise, you just might be able to.

And you may not have to worry about establishing your hotel as a trusted name. Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express already has a positive, time-tested reputation to back it up. New locations may continue popping up regularly. And with many Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express locations run through a franchise agreement, you could receive access to a global support network and top-tier marketing strategies.

What Might Make a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise a Good Choice?

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express has thousands of locations open across the United States to go along with over 1,000 locations internationally. With Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express being such a well-known brand, your hotel might be a top choice for weary travelers and holiday planners.

You should make sure that you are financially ready to make an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.

An ideal franchisee for Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express is someone who is committed to quality customer service. They should have strong morals and respect for their community. Franchisees should be more complimentary to guests than the shampoos left on the bathroom counter. Does it sound like a good fit for you?

How Do You Start a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express Franchise?

Are you thinking about opening your own Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express location? During the process, a representative might contact you to discuss the details of opening a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise. This could be a great time to ask questions, especially about the location you'd prefer.

Once IHG Development approves you as a Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchisee, they typically connect you with a Hotel Openings Services & Transitions (HOST) team member. Your HOST team member may support you throughout the development of your hotel.

You can start your Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express franchise in a few different ways. You can build from the ground up, convert an existing hotel, develop your hotel in a mixed-use location (retail and lodging), or combine two brands side-by-side. This flexibility might make it easy to work with the brand and develop your new or existing hotel.