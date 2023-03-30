Holy Shakes, founded in 2019, is a dessert restaurant in the United States. They specialize in milkshakes and ice cream and offer various sweet treats such as ice cream sandwiches, brownies, popsicles, and donut sandwiches. Holy Shakes is committed to providing sweet and quality desserts and shakes.

Holy Shakes began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Holy Shakes Franchise

The perfect candidate for a Holy Shakes franchisee has previous experience running or operating a business, preferably a restaurant. However, restaurant experience is not needed, and Holy Shakes will provide training to all franchisees. Potential Holy Shakes franchisees should be organized, ready to grow, and have the ability to implement and follow a proven system of business.

If you love the idea of owning a delicious specialty desserts business, then opening a Holy Shakes franchise may be the right decision for you. Holy Shakes believes it offers great dessert options from the classics to new and unique recipes for every kind of sweet tooth. This may make them a great choice for families, friends, small gatherings, and every person who likes the occasional treat.

What Might Make a Holy Shakes Franchise a Good Choice?

Owning a Holy Shakes franchise may offer you an opportunity to build a business in the restaurant industry, which is valued at well over one billion dollars. With your Holy Shakes franchise, you may get to tap into the boutique dessert sub-industry. This industry may be steady and allow a lot of room for creativity.

Opening a Holy Shakes franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Holy Shakes’ unique creations may lead to demand for more locations. This demand can lead to a growing business for your franchise. Your Holy Shakes franchise may be uniquely placed with a built-in client base, high demand, and boutique options.

How To Open a Holy Shakes Franchise

To be part of the Holy Shakes team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The Holy Shakes franchising team will take you through the franchising process, including choosing a location, conducting interviews, offering financing options, and more. Be sure to ask any questions and do your due diligence to determine if a Holy Shakes franchise is a good fit for you and your goals.

Once you are ready to move forward and Holy Shakes approves your application, you will sign a franchise agreement. Construction will start as you undergo many hours of training to equip you with the tools and skills needed to run a Holy Shake franchise.