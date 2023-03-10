Home Care for the 21st Century
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$210K - $274K
Units as of 2022
12
Home Care for the 21st Century provides a range of services for seniors in their own homes. Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, Home Care for the 21st Century was founded in 1994 and began franchising its concept in 2019. 

Home Care for the 21st Century is searching for franchisees to open locations in select states across the United States.

Home Care for the 21st Century strongly believes that seniors are better off at home and seeks to ensure that seniors can stay in familiar surroundings for as long as possible. Home Care for the 21st Century offers a compassionate and professional 24-hour home care service.

Why You May Want To Start a Home Care for the 21st Century Franchise

Home Care for the 21st Century does not allow absentee ownership. Instead, franchisees will be directly involved in running their operation. Because of this, it's important that franchisees reflect the core values of the business. Opening a Home Care for the 21st Century might be a good decision for you if you're positive, passionate about work, honest, responsible, and ambitious. Due to the nature of the work, you would be responsible for maintaining very high standards.

What Might Make a Home Care for the 21st Century Franchise a Good Choice?

Of course, different seniors have different needs. Recognizing this, Home Care for the 21st Century offers eight different business models that the franchisee can follow. Some franchises may provide just one service, while others offer more. The eight models include

  1. Companion Care: Caregivers do chores, remind clients to take medication, prepare meals, and chat with them.

  2. Personal Care: Same as above, but also includes dressing, feeding, and attending medical appointments.

  3. Private Service Provision: The franchisee sends nurses to give needed therapies.

  4. Medicare Skilled Services: The client's physician has prescribed services and your nurse provides them.

  5. Hospice Care: Here, the franchisee works closely with the client and their family to provide end-of-life care.

  6. Medical Staffing: This involves providing health facilities with the staff that they need, whether for temporary or full-time positions.

  7. Non-Emergency Transport: This might involve taking your client to the store, visiting relatives, or attending medical appointments. 

  8. Equipment Provision: This model offers a wide range of equipment, from wheelchairs to oxygen tanks, that will help your client live as independently as possible.

To be part of the Home Care for the 21st Century team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Home Care for the 21st Century Franchise

If you're ready to get started with a Home Care for the 21st Century franchise, start by taking a closer look at your neighborhood. Do you live in an area with a higher population of seniors who might require in-home care? Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, speak to existing franchisees and ask the Home Care for the 21st Century business advisory team your questions. Typically, Home Care for the 21st Century offers ten-year franchises.

Franchisees usually receive full training and comprehensive support that includes a focus on business structure. Home Care for the 21st Century may also provide training and marketing materials. During training, they cover everything from hospice care to infusion and wound therapy.  

Company Overview

About Home Care for the 21st Century

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
1994
Leadership
Lori McCauley, VP
Corporate Address
3911 Golf Park Loop, #104
Bradenton, FL 34203
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
55
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming

# of Units
12 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Care for the 21st Century franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500 - $69,500
Initial Investment
$209,900 - $273,500
Net Worth Requirement
$210,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.4-6.9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Home Care for the 21st Century has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
64 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Home Care for the 21st Century ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #143 in 2022

Top New Franchises

