Home Care for the 21st CenturyHome care, hospice care, medical staffing, non-emergency medical transporation
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$210K - $274K
- Units as of 2022
-
12
Home Care for the 21st Century provides a range of services for seniors in their own homes. Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida, Home Care for the 21st Century was founded in 1994 and began franchising its concept in 2019.
Home Care for the 21st Century is searching for franchisees to open locations in select states across the United States.
Home Care for the 21st Century strongly believes that seniors are better off at home and seeks to ensure that seniors can stay in familiar surroundings for as long as possible. Home Care for the 21st Century offers a compassionate and professional 24-hour home care service.
Why You May Want To Start a Home Care for the 21st Century Franchise
Home Care for the 21st Century does not allow absentee ownership. Instead, franchisees will be directly involved in running their operation. Because of this, it's important that franchisees reflect the core values of the business. Opening a Home Care for the 21st Century might be a good decision for you if you're positive, passionate about work, honest, responsible, and ambitious. Due to the nature of the work, you would be responsible for maintaining very high standards.
What Might Make a Home Care for the 21st Century Franchise a Good Choice?
Of course, different seniors have different needs. Recognizing this, Home Care for the 21st Century offers eight different business models that the franchisee can follow. Some franchises may provide just one service, while others offer more. The eight models include
Companion Care: Caregivers do chores, remind clients to take medication, prepare meals, and chat with them.
Personal Care: Same as above, but also includes dressing, feeding, and attending medical appointments.
Private Service Provision: The franchisee sends nurses to give needed therapies.
Medicare Skilled Services: The client's physician has prescribed services and your nurse provides them.
Hospice Care: Here, the franchisee works closely with the client and their family to provide end-of-life care.
Medical Staffing: This involves providing health facilities with the staff that they need, whether for temporary or full-time positions.
Non-Emergency Transport: This might involve taking your client to the store, visiting relatives, or attending medical appointments.
Equipment Provision: This model offers a wide range of equipment, from wheelchairs to oxygen tanks, that will help your client live as independently as possible.
To be part of the Home Care for the 21st Century team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Home Care for the 21st Century Franchise
If you're ready to get started with a Home Care for the 21st Century franchise, start by taking a closer look at your neighborhood. Do you live in an area with a higher population of seniors who might require in-home care? Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, speak to existing franchisees and ask the Home Care for the 21st Century business advisory team your questions. Typically, Home Care for the 21st Century offers ten-year franchises.
Franchisees usually receive full training and comprehensive support that includes a focus on business structure. Home Care for the 21st Century may also provide training and marketing materials. During training, they cover everything from hospice care to infusion and wound therapy.
Company Overview
About Home Care for the 21st Century
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Miscellaneous Health Services
- Founded
- 1994
- Leadership
- Lori McCauley, VP
- Corporate Address
-
3911 Golf Park Loop, #104
Bradenton, FL 34203
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 55
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 12 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Care for the 21st Century franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500 - $69,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $209,900 - $273,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $210,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.4-6.9%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Home Care for the 21st Century has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 24 hours
- Classroom Training
- 64 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Home Care for the 21st Century?
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Home Care for the 21st Century ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
