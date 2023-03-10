Home Cleaning Centers of America

Residential and commercial cleaning
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$43K - $45K
Units as of 2021
30 6% over 3 years
Home Cleaning Centers of America has been in operation since 1981. It began franchising in 1984. The company provides professional home cleaning services. Home Cleaning Centers of America has over 25 locations scattered throughout the U.S. and has cleaned over one million homes.

Quality is Home Cleaning Centers of America's priority as it looks to establish long-term relationships with clients. They are a trusted choice for many clients who prefer to have the experts do the cleaning. 

Why You May Want to Start a Home Cleaning Centers of America Franchise

As a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchisee, you may be able to market your cleaning services to your community and attend to client's requests. You may also provide services delivered to customers while being in charge of the cleaning specialists. 

By opening a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise, you may become part of an established brand that is a favorite among some clients. An ideal Home Cleaning Centers of America franchisee is an individual who not only meets the financial qualifications but also has the drive to meet the company goals with the dedication to establish and run their business.

What Might Make a Home Cleaning Centers of America Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Home Cleaning Centers of America team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.

Franchisees may have access to various marketing programs and other support and training programs typically provided by the Home Cleaning Centers of America team. Additionally, franchisees have access to a proprietary software program, which helps streamline functions such as income, payroll, and customer scheduling.

As you decide if opening a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How Do You Open a Home Cleaning Centers of America Franchise?

To get started, you may need to fill out a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the Home Cleaning Centers of America brand, a franchise representative may reach out. After brief introductions, the franchise representative may outline the franchising steps and various qualifications. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees to gain valuable insight into operations with Home Cleaning Centers of America.

If both parties believe that you are a good fit to open a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise, you may sign a franchise agreement and begin training at company headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Soon, you may be opening your very own Home Cleaning Centers of America location.

Company Overview

About Home Cleaning Centers of America

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Residential Cleaning, Carpet & Upholstery Services, Commercial Cleaning, Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Window Cleaning, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1981
Leadership
Mike Calhoon, President
Corporate Address
4851 W. 134th St., #D
Leawood, KS 66209
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
30 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$12,500
Initial Investment
$43,300 - $45,300
Cash Requirement
$25,000 - $30,000
Royalty Fee
5-3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Home Cleaning Centers of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
17 hours
Classroom Training
29 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

