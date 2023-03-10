Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$43K - $45K
- Units as of 2021
-
30 6% over 3 years
Home Cleaning Centers of America has been in operation since 1981. It began franchising in 1984. The company provides professional home cleaning services. Home Cleaning Centers of America has over 25 locations scattered throughout the U.S. and has cleaned over one million homes.
Quality is Home Cleaning Centers of America's priority as it looks to establish long-term relationships with clients. They are a trusted choice for many clients who prefer to have the experts do the cleaning.
Why You May Want to Start a Home Cleaning Centers of America Franchise
As a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchisee, you may be able to market your cleaning services to your community and attend to client's requests. You may also provide services delivered to customers while being in charge of the cleaning specialists.
By opening a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise, you may become part of an established brand that is a favorite among some clients. An ideal Home Cleaning Centers of America franchisee is an individual who not only meets the financial qualifications but also has the drive to meet the company goals with the dedication to establish and run their business.
What Might Make a Home Cleaning Centers of America Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Home Cleaning Centers of America team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees.
Franchisees may have access to various marketing programs and other support and training programs typically provided by the Home Cleaning Centers of America team. Additionally, franchisees have access to a proprietary software program, which helps streamline functions such as income, payroll, and customer scheduling.
As you decide if opening a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How Do You Open a Home Cleaning Centers of America Franchise?
To get started, you may need to fill out a franchise inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit for the Home Cleaning Centers of America brand, a franchise representative may reach out. After brief introductions, the franchise representative may outline the franchising steps and various qualifications.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees to gain valuable insight into operations with Home Cleaning Centers of America.
If both parties believe that you are a good fit to open a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise, you may sign a franchise agreement and begin training at company headquarters in Leawood, Kansas. Soon, you may be opening your very own Home Cleaning Centers of America location.
Company Overview
About Home Cleaning Centers of America
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1981
- Leadership
- Mike Calhoon, President
- Corporate Address
-
4851 W. 134th St., #D
Leawood, KS 66209
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1984 (39 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 30 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Home Cleaning Centers of America franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $12,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $43,300 - $45,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000 - $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-3%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Home Cleaning Centers of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 17 hours
- Classroom Training
- 29 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
