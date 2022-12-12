HomeSmiles

Residential and commercial property maintenance services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$148K - $202K
Units as of 2025
44 Increase 780.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About HomeSmiles

Industry Maintenance
Related Categories Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded 2016
Parent Company HomeSmiles Franchising LLC
Leadership AJ Dumler, Chief Operations Officer
Corporate Address 1526 Stafford St.
Redwood City, CA 94063
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2020 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ 11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 44 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a HomeSmiles franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$59,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$148,110 - $201,800
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing HomeSmiles has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 24 hours
Classroom Training 28 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
