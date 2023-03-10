The Honey Do Service Inc.

The Honey Do Service Inc.

Handyman/home-improvement services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$86K - $122K
Units as of 2020
15 114.3% over 3 years
The Honey Do Service, named after the infamous "Honey Do" chores list left to spouses, was founded by Brad Fluke in Bristol, Virginia, in 2002. The Honey Do Service is a full-service handyperson business that may offer repair and home improvements at a reasonable price and outstanding quality.

One of The Honey Do Service's main goals is to maintain customer satisfaction by providing quality work and hiring well-trained professional craftsmen. Employees also undergo criminal and drug checks before they begin working at the company to guarantee the customers' safety. They are committed to accountability, transparency, and warrantied work, which is typically seen in a one-year warranty for all jobs).

Why You May Want To Start a The Honey Do Service Franchise

The Honey Do Service prefers franchisees who have some remodeling knowledge and are detail-oriented to guide and maintain the high-quality work with which the franchise wishes to be known. They should also have customer service experience and the desire to manage a team of professional craftspeople.

A franchisee should dedicate themselves to the business full-time, but also understand that they do not have to be the principal worker. Other qualities The Honey Do Service looks for in a franchisee are self-motivation, and the ability to be forward-thinking, goal-oriented, and community-minded.

What Might Make a The Honey Do Service Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Honey Do Service franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. You may also find that opting to start a The Honey Do Service franchise rather than going at it alone will be a more supportive, less-stressful experience.

To be part of The Honey Do Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a The Honey Do Service Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Honey Do Service franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Honey Do Service franchise would do well in your community. For instance, heavily-populated suburban areas may need more work than a rural area or an urban setting with newer buildings. It all depends on your area's "inventory." If you have an existing business, you may want to see if it would be a good fit with a The Honey Do Service franchise.

While you consider your market logistics, you should also compile a list of questions for the franchise team and existing franchisees. If both you and the company sign a franchise agreement, The Honey Do Service typically offers several dozen hours of on-the-job training and many hours of classroom training. This training usually includes General Contractors & EPA Licensing.

The Honey Do Service may also provide extended ongoing support, including exclusive site selection, online support, security and safety procedures, and field operations. Their marketing support could also be broad, supplying national media, social media, regional advertising, website development, and more.

Company Overview

About The Honey Do Service Inc.

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Home Repairs/Handyman Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2002
Leadership
Brad Fluke, CEO
Corporate Address
433 Scott St.
Bristol, VA 24201
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
15 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Honey Do Service Inc. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,000
Initial Investment
$85,630 - $122,200
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$53,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
The Honey Do Service Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
The Honey Do Service Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Honey Do Service Inc.? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Honey Do Service Inc. landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

