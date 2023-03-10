The Honey Do Service, named after the infamous "Honey Do" chores list left to spouses, was founded by Brad Fluke in Bristol, Virginia, in 2002. The Honey Do Service is a full-service handyperson business that may offer repair and home improvements at a reasonable price and outstanding quality.

One of The Honey Do Service's main goals is to maintain customer satisfaction by providing quality work and hiring well-trained professional craftsmen. Employees also undergo criminal and drug checks before they begin working at the company to guarantee the customers' safety. They are committed to accountability, transparency, and warrantied work, which is typically seen in a one-year warranty for all jobs).

Why You May Want To Start a The Honey Do Service Franchise

The Honey Do Service prefers franchisees who have some remodeling knowledge and are detail-oriented to guide and maintain the high-quality work with which the franchise wishes to be known. They should also have customer service experience and the desire to manage a team of professional craftspeople.

A franchisee should dedicate themselves to the business full-time, but also understand that they do not have to be the principal worker. Other qualities The Honey Do Service looks for in a franchisee are self-motivation, and the ability to be forward-thinking, goal-oriented, and community-minded.

What Might Make a The Honey Do Service Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Honey Do Service franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. You may also find that opting to start a The Honey Do Service franchise rather than going at it alone will be a more supportive, less-stressful experience.

To be part of The Honey Do Service team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a The Honey Do Service Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Honey Do Service franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Honey Do Service franchise would do well in your community. For instance, heavily-populated suburban areas may need more work than a rural area or an urban setting with newer buildings. It all depends on your area's "inventory." If you have an existing business, you may want to see if it would be a good fit with a The Honey Do Service franchise.

While you consider your market logistics, you should also compile a list of questions for the franchise team and existing franchisees. If both you and the company sign a franchise agreement, The Honey Do Service typically offers several dozen hours of on-the-job training and many hours of classroom training. This training usually includes General Contractors & EPA Licensing.

The Honey Do Service may also provide extended ongoing support, including exclusive site selection, online support, security and safety procedures, and field operations. Their marketing support could also be broad, supplying national media, social media, regional advertising, website development, and more.