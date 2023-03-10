Hot Dog on a Stick
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$349K - $526K
Units as of 2022
50 19% over 3 years
Founded in 1946, Hot Dog on a Stick is an American franchise that sells hot dogs. What started as a single location has spread to more than 50 locations in the United States to go along with several overseas. Of those, more than 15 are operated by franchisees.

One thing that has allowed Hot Dog on a Stick to remain on the top of its game for this long is its unique position in the fast-food industry. It may stand out from its competitors by making delicious hot dogs, quirky uniforms, and fresh lemonade, all in a serene atmosphere.

Quality practices are Hot Dog on a Stick’s main focus—if you are going to make a hot dog, there’s no way to do it apart from making it delicious.

Why You May Want to Start a Hot Dog on a Stick Franchise

If you have excellent entrepreneurial and management skills and think you have what it takes to don a Hot Dog on a Stick uniform while providing amazing service with a smile, you may want to consider becoming a Hot Dog on a Stick franchisee. Hot Dog on a Stick believes it is an iconic American brand whose progress is clear for everyone to see. With its limited menu that could be easy to prepare, executing its operation may be simple and convenient.

Opening a Hot Dog on a Stick franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Hot Dog on a Stick Franchise a Good Choice?

Depending on your city, the physical location, and the size of your store, opening a Hot Dog on a Stick may be a good choice because of how it runs its franchises. There is an outlined, proven business model for every franchisee, so you may be able to focus on the operations of your franchise rather than company logistics. 

As a franchisee, you will be responsible for following the company recipe, wearing the famous Hot Dog on a Stick uniforms, and serving customers with a smile on your face.

How to Open a Hot Dog on a Stick Franchise

To be part of the Hot Dog on a Stick team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

While the process of opening a Hot Dog on a Stick franchise may not be complicated, it’s on you to do your research to determine if the franchise will do well in your area. If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Hot Dog on a Stick brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction.

Company Overview

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hot Dogs
Founded
1946
Parent Company
FAT Brands Inc.
Leadership
Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
9720 Wilshire Blvd., #500
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1997 (26 years)
# of employees at HQ
157
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
50 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hot Dog on a Stick franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$349,180 - $525,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
9 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hot Dog on a Stick landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
