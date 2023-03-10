The Hydration Room
Initial investment
$93K - $167K
The Hydration Room was created by anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie in California in 2014 after he started developing vitamin IV therapy to help his wife, who was suffering from migraines. He then realized how the treatment could help patients in general.

The Hydration Room is a clinic that provides hydration therapy by combining osteopathic and allopathic medicine into IV therapies and customized vitamin injections. Some advantages of a The Hydration Room franchise may be the efficiency of IV hydration and injection therapies in a friendly and relaxing environment, with affordable prices and no waiting.

Why You May Want To Start a The Hydration Room Franchise

To own a The Hydration Room franchise, there may be no requirements for experience. Franchisees can come from all walks of life, especially if they've experienced healthcare issues.

The injection therapy and IV hydration can be used against several symptoms, such as migraines, sore muscles, low energy, a cold or flu, jetlag, chronic pain, or a long night of over-indulgence. The IV hydration is a fast treatment, usually taking less than 30 minutes considering the needs and hydration status of the patient. The injection therapy is administered by a nurse or physician in an individual room.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Hydration Room brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a The Hydration Room Franchise a Good Choice?

Since The Hydration Room was founded in 2014, tens of thousands of patients have received some treatment in the clinic. 

Opening a The Hydration Room franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of The Hydration Room team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open a The Hydration Room Franchise

The Hydration Room will provide all its expertise, education, and tools to its franchisees in an effort to make a real impact on the patient's health. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Hydration Room franchising team your questions.

As you decide if opening a The Hydration Room is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Hydration Room franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate a The Hydration Room franchise.

Company Overview

About The Hydration Room

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
Founded
2014
Leadership
Brett Florie, CEO
Corporate Address
3800 E. Coast Hwy., #2
Corona Del Mar, CA 92626
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
62
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
11 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Hydration Room franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$92,600 - $166,600
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Hydration Room has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
