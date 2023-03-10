Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$93K - $167K
- Units as of 2020
-
11 175.0% over 3 years
The Hydration Room was created by anesthesiologist Dr. Brett Florie in California in 2014 after he started developing vitamin IV therapy to help his wife, who was suffering from migraines. He then realized how the treatment could help patients in general.
The Hydration Room is a clinic that provides hydration therapy by combining osteopathic and allopathic medicine into IV therapies and customized vitamin injections. Some advantages of a The Hydration Room franchise may be the efficiency of IV hydration and injection therapies in a friendly and relaxing environment, with affordable prices and no waiting.
Why You May Want To Start a The Hydration Room Franchise
To own a The Hydration Room franchise, there may be no requirements for experience. Franchisees can come from all walks of life, especially if they've experienced healthcare issues.
The injection therapy and IV hydration can be used against several symptoms, such as migraines, sore muscles, low energy, a cold or flu, jetlag, chronic pain, or a long night of over-indulgence. The IV hydration is a fast treatment, usually taking less than 30 minutes considering the needs and hydration status of the patient. The injection therapy is administered by a nurse or physician in an individual room.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from The Hydration Room brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
What Might Make a The Hydration Room Franchise a Good Choice?
Since The Hydration Room was founded in 2014, tens of thousands of patients have received some treatment in the clinic.
Opening a The Hydration Room franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of The Hydration Room team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How To Open a The Hydration Room Franchise
The Hydration Room will provide all its expertise, education, and tools to its franchisees in an effort to make a real impact on the patient's health. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Hydration Room franchising team your questions.
As you decide if opening a The Hydration Room is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a The Hydration Room franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate a The Hydration Room franchise.
.
Company Overview
About The Hydration Room
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2014
- Leadership
- Brett Florie, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
3800 E. Coast Hwy., #2
Corona Del Mar, CA 92626
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2017 (6 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 62
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 11 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Hydration Room franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $92,600 - $166,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Hydration Room has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 18 hours
- Classroom Training
- 18 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Hydration Room? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
