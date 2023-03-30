FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$366K - $459K
Units as of 2020
17 21.4% over 3 years
Why You May Want to Start an Imeca Franchise

Apart from providing home improvement resources such as plywood, drawer slides, and AVENTOS lift systems, the engineers at Imeca may give expert advice to various institutions and facilities, including government agencies, insurance adjusters, and law firms, among others.

An ideal franchisee should be personable with knowledge of the construction and/or home improvement sector. They should be ready and willing to follow a business model and offer help to customers.

What Might Make an Imeca Franchise a Good Choice?

As a potential franchisee, you will undergo Imeca’s extensive training program held at its headquarters in Miami Gardens, Florida. Upon completion, you will be familiar with the history of the franchise, how it runs, its history, and the ins and outs of the business that you are about to open. The franchise’s marketing strategies help franchisees slide into the market without having a lot of challenges.

To be part of the Imeca franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. 

Imeca has partnered with third-party financial lenders who may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.

How to Open an Imeca Franchise 

As you decide if opening an Imeca franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Imeca franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Imeca franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Imeca franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Imeca franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through grand opening support, site selection, and marketing through social media. Imeca franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Imeca franchise.

Company Overview

About Imeca

Industry
Retail
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Home Improvement
Founded
2002
Leadership
Tony Cocchiola, CEO
Corporate Address
1190 N.W. 159 Dr.
Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
17 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Imeca franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$365,650 - $458,900
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Imeca has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
90 hours
Classroom Training
30 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
