2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$366K - $459K
Units as of 2020
-
17 21.4% over 3 years
Why You May Want to Start an Imeca Franchise
Apart from providing home improvement resources such as plywood, drawer slides, and AVENTOS lift systems, the engineers at Imeca may give expert advice to various institutions and facilities, including government agencies, insurance adjusters, and law firms, among others.
An ideal franchisee should be personable with knowledge of the construction and/or home improvement sector. They should be ready and willing to follow a business model and offer help to customers.
What Might Make an Imeca Franchise a Good Choice?
As a potential franchisee, you will undergo Imeca’s extensive training program held at its headquarters in Miami Gardens, Florida. Upon completion, you will be familiar with the history of the franchise, how it runs, its history, and the ins and outs of the business that you are about to open. The franchise’s marketing strategies help franchisees slide into the market without having a lot of challenges.
To be part of the Imeca franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees.
Imeca has partnered with third-party financial lenders who may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet their qualifications.
How to Open an Imeca Franchise
As you decide if opening an Imeca franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Imeca franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with the Imeca franchise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Imeca franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Imeca franchise brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through grand opening support, site selection, and marketing through social media. Imeca franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Imeca franchise.
Company Overview
About Imeca
- Industry
- Retail
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Retail Businesses, Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2002
- Leadership
- Tony Cocchiola, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1190 N.W. 159 Dr.
Miami Gardens, FL 33169
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2019 (4 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 17 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Imeca franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $365,650 - $458,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Imeca has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 90 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Imeca? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
