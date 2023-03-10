FREE Franchise Guide!
Initial investment
$56K - $115K
Units as of 2020
35 25.0% over 3 years
IM=X Pilates and Fitness is a boutique fitness business based in Clinton, Connecticut. IM=X Pilates and Fitness studios are expected to aim to help clients achieve their desired results swiftly regardless of goals, age, and fitness level. 

IM=X Pilates and Fitness was founded in 1994. In 2003, IM=X Pilates and Fitness began its franchising efforts. Since then, IM=X Pilates and Fitness has expanded to more than 25 franchises and is seeking new franchisees throughout the United States. The company also has several international opportunities. 

Why You May Want to Start an IM=X Pilates and Fitness Franchise

IM=X Pilates and Fitness is looking for franchisees to operate a franchise business while maintaining physical fitness, independence, and a flexible schedule. Opening an IM=X Pilates and Fitness franchise may be an excellent option if you wish to positively influence your community through fitness.

Whether you’re a fitness expert, a pilates fan, or a savvy investor, you may be qualified to open an IM=X Pilates and Fitness franchise. The company accepts all types of people who are excited to enter the industry of boutique fitness. An ideal franchisee is well-organized, has a passion for fitness and assisting others, and desires to live a physically healthy lifestyle. Franchisees can be hands-on owner-operators or hire studio managers and practice absentee ownership.

What Might Make an IM=X Pilates and Fitness Franchise a Good Choice? 

The “IM=X” part of IM=X Pilates and Fitness, which resembles a mathematical equation, stands for Integrated Movement Xercize. IM=X Pilates and Fitness use this symbol to show that the studio incorporates cardio, strength training, and other physical disciplines with the time-tested field of pilates to help customers feel good and tackle life.

To be part of the IM=X Pilates and Fitness team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the IM=X Pilates and Fitness requirements.

How To Open an IM=X Pilates and Fitness Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research your local area to see if an IM=X Pilates and Fitness franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the IM=X Pilates and Fitness franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from IM=X Pilates and Fitness throughout the franchising process. In addition to the equipment package, the Xercizer, franchisees may receive support through staff certifications, a complete operational and marketing plan, and a proven business model and fitness formula. Franchisees also receive comprehensive business training and ongoing support from a team of experts. 

Company Overview

About IM=X Pilates and Fitness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation, Miscellaneous Health Services, Pilates Fitness
Founded
1994
Leadership
Elyse McNergney, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
24 W. Main St., #211
Clinton, CT 06413
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
35 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a IM=X Pilates and Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000 - $42,000
Initial Investment
$55,800 - $115,245
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
$150/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
IM=X Pilates and Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
