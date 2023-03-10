Signing out of account, Standby...
In Home Pet Services helps pet owners give their pets the care they need. In Home Pet Services started in 2001 and began offering franchises in 2005. The In Home Pet Services headquarters are located in Bellerose, New York.
In Home Pet Services offers a range of services from walking dogs to classes in pet first aid.
Since beginning to franchise, In Home Pet Services has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States.
Why You May Want To Start an In Home Pet Services Franchise
Franchisees need to be directly involved with the business to open an In Home Pet Services franchise. They should also love all pets, not just typical household pets like cats and dogs. A franchisee should be outgoing, confident, and ambitious as they follow the In Home Pet Services business model. To help promote brand success, franchisees may be given an In Home Pet Services exclusive territory that ensures they will not be impeded upon by other In Home Pet Services franchises.
Opening an In Home Pet Services franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make an In Home Pet Services Franchise a Good Choice?
To care for the pets at an In Home Pet Services franchise, services include dog walking, pet sitting, in-home boarding, vet tech, pet first aid classes, bird clipping, and other various services.
To be part of the In Home Pet Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees.
In Home Pet Services may offer a discount off the franchise fee to honorably discharged veterans if they meet the qualifications.
How To Open an In Home Pet Services Franchise
As you decide if opening an In Home Pet Services franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the In Home Pet Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the In Home Pet Services franchising team questions.
In Home Pet Services provides a comprehensive training program and complete, ongoing support should you be awarded a franchise location. Franchisees with In Home Pet Services also receive the trademarked name, ready-made advertising materials, and an online presence.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an In Home Pet Services franchise.
Company Overview
About In Home Pet Services
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 16 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a In Home Pet Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $8,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $9,200 - $35,100
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- $500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- -4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where In Home Pet Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
