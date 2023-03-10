In Home Pet Services helps pet owners give their pets the care they need. In Home Pet Services started in 2001 and began offering franchises in 2005. The In Home Pet Services headquarters are located in Bellerose, New York.

In Home Pet Services offers a range of services from walking dogs to classes in pet first aid.

Since beginning to franchise, In Home Pet Services has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an In Home Pet Services Franchise

Franchisees need to be directly involved with the business to open an In Home Pet Services franchise. They should also love all pets, not just typical household pets like cats and dogs. A franchisee should be outgoing, confident, and ambitious as they follow the In Home Pet Services business model. To help promote brand success, franchisees may be given an In Home Pet Services exclusive territory that ensures they will not be impeded upon by other In Home Pet Services franchises.

Opening an In Home Pet Services franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an In Home Pet Services Franchise a Good Choice?

To care for the pets at an In Home Pet Services franchise, services include dog walking, pet sitting, in-home boarding, vet tech, pet first aid classes, bird clipping, and other various services.

To be part of the In Home Pet Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees.

In Home Pet Services may offer a discount off the franchise fee to honorably discharged veterans if they meet the qualifications.

How To Open an In Home Pet Services Franchise

As you decide if opening an In Home Pet Services franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the In Home Pet Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the In Home Pet Services franchising team questions.

In Home Pet Services provides a comprehensive training program and complete, ongoing support should you be awarded a franchise location. Franchisees with In Home Pet Services also receive the trademarked name, ready-made advertising materials, and an online presence.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an In Home Pet Services franchise.