In Home Pet Services

In Home Pet Services

Pet-sitting, dog-walking
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$9K - $35K
Units as of 2020
16 23.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

In Home Pet Services helps pet owners give their pets the care they need. In Home Pet Services started in 2001 and began offering franchises in 2005. The In Home Pet Services headquarters are located in Bellerose, New York.

In Home Pet Services offers a range of services from walking dogs to classes in pet first aid. 

Since beginning to franchise, In Home Pet Services has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an In Home Pet Services Franchise

Franchisees need to be directly involved with the business to open an In Home Pet Services franchise. They should also love all pets, not just typical household pets like cats and dogs. A franchisee should be outgoing, confident, and ambitious as they follow the In Home Pet Services business model. To help promote brand success, franchisees may be given an In Home Pet Services exclusive territory that ensures they will not be impeded upon by other In Home Pet Services franchises.

Opening an In Home Pet Services franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make an In Home Pet Services Franchise a Good Choice?

To care for the pets at an In Home Pet Services franchise, services include dog walking, pet sitting, in-home boarding, vet tech, pet first aid classes, bird clipping, and other various services. 

To be part of the In Home Pet Services team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees.

In Home Pet Services may offer a discount off the franchise fee to honorably discharged veterans if they meet the qualifications.

How To Open an In Home Pet Services Franchise

As you decide if opening an In Home Pet Services franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if the In Home Pet Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the In Home Pet Services franchising team questions.

In Home Pet Services provides a comprehensive training program and complete, ongoing support should you be awarded a franchise location. Franchisees with In Home Pet Services also receive the trademarked name, ready-made advertising materials, and an online presence. 

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an In Home Pet Services franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About In Home Pet Services

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Care
Founded
2001
Leadership
Robyn Elman, President
Corporate Address
8825 247th St.
Bellerose, NY 11426
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
16 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a In Home Pet Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$8,000
Initial Investment
$9,200 - $35,100
Veteran Incentives
$500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
5 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like In Home Pet Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where In Home Pet Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to In Home Pet Services.

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

Dogtopia

Dog daycare, boarding, and spa services
Ranked #51
Learn More

Petland

Pets, pet supplies, boarding, daycare, grooming
Ranked #146
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing