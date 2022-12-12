Innovative Senior Solutions

Senior adult day care
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$414K - $688K
Units as of 2025
5 Decrease
Company Overview

About Innovative Senior Solutions

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Senior Care
Founded 2007
Leadership Eshonda Blue, Co-Founder and CEO
Corporate Address 231 West Lamar St.
Americus, GA 31709
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Georgia
# of Units 5 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Innovative Senior Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$413,550 - $687,750
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$650,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
3%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Innovative Senior Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 17 hours
Classroom Training 23 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 7
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

