InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a globally recognized hotel brand under their parent company, InterContinental Hotels Group. Other well-known brands associated with the parent company include Kimpton and the Holiday Inn family.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts locations are typically in major markets in countries worldwide. They are expected to provide indulgent, high-end services.

Founded in 1946, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has more than 150 franchising units around the world. 

Why You May Want To Start an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise

Tourism results in a gigantic business, potentially making opening an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise a solid venture. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts focuses on occupying high-quality markets in an effort to reinforce the portfolio of its brands. Interested franchisees will choose from different hotel brands of their choice. 

To be an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchisee, you should have excellent communication skills, collaborate, and be decisive. No prior experience is required, as InterContinental Hotels & Resorts provides extensive training before opening.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Opening an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees may be included in every aspect of opening their InterContinental Hotels & Resorts location. The brand focuses on building a business while supporting new franchisees with resources that improve employee performance and guest satisfaction. It operates hotels in three categories; franchisor, manager, and owned and leased. You should expect to run the business full-time and hire trained professionals.

To be part of the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. 

How To Open InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchising team. 

Also, research the brand and your local area to see if an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise.

Company Overview

About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1946
Parent Company
IHG Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Elie Maalouf, CEO, Americas
Corporate Address
Three Ravinia Dr., #100
Atlanta, GA 30346
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1946 (77 years)
# of employees at HQ
1,400
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
205 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$100,000
Initial Investment
$81,174,250 - $118,313,600
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
20 years (average)
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Varies
Classroom Training
Varies
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where InterContinental Hotels & Resorts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
