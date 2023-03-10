Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$81.2M - $118.3M
- Units as of 2022
-
205 1% over 3 years
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a globally recognized hotel brand under their parent company, InterContinental Hotels Group. Other well-known brands associated with the parent company include Kimpton and the Holiday Inn family.
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts locations are typically in major markets in countries worldwide. They are expected to provide indulgent, high-end services.
Founded in 1946, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has more than 150 franchising units around the world.
Why You May Want To Start an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise
Tourism results in a gigantic business, potentially making opening an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise a solid venture. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts focuses on occupying high-quality markets in an effort to reinforce the portfolio of its brands. Interested franchisees will choose from different hotel brands of their choice.
To be an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchisee, you should have excellent communication skills, collaborate, and be decisive. No prior experience is required, as InterContinental Hotels & Resorts provides extensive training before opening.
InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Opening an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees may be included in every aspect of opening their InterContinental Hotels & Resorts location. The brand focuses on building a business while supporting new franchisees with resources that improve employee performance and guest satisfaction. It operates hotels in three categories; franchisor, manager, and owned and leased. You should expect to run the business full-time and hire trained professionals.
To be part of the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.
How To Open InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchising team.
Also, research the brand and your local area to see if an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise.
Company Overview
About InterContinental Hotels & Resorts
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1946 (77 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 1,400
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 205 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $100,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $81,174,250 - $118,313,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years (average)
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Varies
- Classroom Training
- Varies
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where InterContinental Hotels & Resorts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
