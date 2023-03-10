InterContinental Hotels & Resorts is a globally recognized hotel brand under their parent company, InterContinental Hotels Group. Other well-known brands associated with the parent company include Kimpton and the Holiday Inn family.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts locations are typically in major markets in countries worldwide. They are expected to provide indulgent, high-end services.

Founded in 1946, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has more than 150 franchising units around the world.

Why You May Want To Start an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise

Tourism results in a gigantic business, potentially making opening an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise a solid venture. InterContinental Hotels & Resorts focuses on occupying high-quality markets in an effort to reinforce the portfolio of its brands. Interested franchisees will choose from different hotel brands of their choice.

To be an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchisee, you should have excellent communication skills, collaborate, and be decisive. No prior experience is required, as InterContinental Hotels & Resorts provides extensive training before opening.

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Opening an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees may be included in every aspect of opening their InterContinental Hotels & Resorts location. The brand focuses on building a business while supporting new franchisees with resources that improve employee performance and guest satisfaction. It operates hotels in three categories; franchisor, manager, and owned and leased. You should expect to run the business full-time and hire trained professionals.

To be part of the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.

How To Open InterContinental Hotels & Resorts Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchising team.

Also, research the brand and your local area to see if an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an InterContinental Hotels & Resorts franchise.