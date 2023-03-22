InXpress
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #403 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$86K - $167K
Units as of 2022
431 21.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

You no longer have to leave your house to get the basics. You may buy and sell goods from the comfort of your home with an InXpress franchise. InXpress is a home-based business-to-business company that sells global shipping and logistical services to small and medium-sized businesses. 

Starting an InXpress franchise may be one of the easiest ways to run a fully functional business without a store-front or employees. It's a home-based business that does not typically require shipping experience to get started. This alone might make it a great company for the technology-filled era that is the 21st century.

Why You May Want to Start an InXpress Franchise

InXpress franchises are typically fairly affordable to startubeginp and not too difficult to run. You may not have to worry about real estate, equipment, or employees. This might save you money on capital expenses. 

In an underserved market, this may be a great time to jump on board with InXpress. You may not need any previous industry expertise, and some franchisees may see their business steady and efficient within just a few years. While your overhead is low, the brand may give you the power and tools to act like a much larger company. Better yet, with their reasonable shipping rates, your customers might feel that way, too. 

What Might Make InXpress Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees are typically responsible for connecting clients to ideal shipping options. InXpress franchisees may be able to partner with world-class carriers that take care of pick-up and delivery services. InXpress has partnered with major players in the shipping game who may do the actual shipping for you.

InXpress handles most of the elements and customer shipping requirements, potentially saving the franchisee time and money. 

To start an InXpress franchise, you should make sure that you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.

How Do You Start an InXpress Franchise?

Becoming an InXpress franchisee is not typically particularly difficult. Still, there are a few steps you may need to take to become one of the many InXpress franchisees. If you don't have an existing business, you might need to observe and document the needs of small-scale businesses around you to decide which types of goods and services to offer.

After that, you may want to do some market research. It might be beneficial to determine if there is a sustainable customer base in your preferred location. When you're ready, you generally submit your application and wait for a franchise representative to reach out to you. 

The InXpress franchise team might carry out training for you to learn more about the franchise. They may analyze and approve your financial details after the above steps. Once you meet all the franchise requirements, your application might be approved, and you may be free to open your InXpress franchise. InXpress may help you every step of the way.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About InXpress

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Shipping Services, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
1999
Parent Company
InXpress
Leadership
Paul Knott, Interim CEO
Corporate Address
10619 S. Jordan Gateway Blvd., #110
South Jordan, UT 84095
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
61
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
431 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a InXpress franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$85,600 - $166,990
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000 - $65,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
30% of gross margin
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
InXpress has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50-79 hours
Classroom Training
128-219 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like InXpress? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where InXpress landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where InXpress ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #54 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #109 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #79 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #117 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to InXpress.

My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza

Salon suites
Ranked #62
Learn More

Pure Barre

Barre fitness classes and apparel
Ranked #222
Request Info

Buddy's Home Furnishings

Home-furnishing, electronics, and appliance leasing
Ranked #226
Request Info

Phenix Salon Suites

Salon suites
Ranked #75
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing