Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #403 last year
- Initial investment
-
$86K - $167K
- Units as of 2022
-
431 21.4% over 3 years
You no longer have to leave your house to get the basics. You may buy and sell goods from the comfort of your home with an InXpress franchise. InXpress is a home-based business-to-business company that sells global shipping and logistical services to small and medium-sized businesses.
Starting an InXpress franchise may be one of the easiest ways to run a fully functional business without a store-front or employees. It's a home-based business that does not typically require shipping experience to get started. This alone might make it a great company for the technology-filled era that is the 21st century.
Why You May Want to Start an InXpress Franchise
InXpress franchises are typically fairly affordable to startubeginp and not too difficult to run. You may not have to worry about real estate, equipment, or employees. This might save you money on capital expenses.
In an underserved market, this may be a great time to jump on board with InXpress. You may not need any previous industry expertise, and some franchisees may see their business steady and efficient within just a few years. While your overhead is low, the brand may give you the power and tools to act like a much larger company. Better yet, with their reasonable shipping rates, your customers might feel that way, too.
What Might Make InXpress Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees are typically responsible for connecting clients to ideal shipping options. InXpress franchisees may be able to partner with world-class carriers that take care of pick-up and delivery services. InXpress has partnered with major players in the shipping game who may do the actual shipping for you.
InXpress handles most of the elements and customer shipping requirements, potentially saving the franchisee time and money.
To start an InXpress franchise, you should make sure that you are financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees.
How Do You Start an InXpress Franchise?
Becoming an InXpress franchisee is not typically particularly difficult. Still, there are a few steps you may need to take to become one of the many InXpress franchisees. If you don't have an existing business, you might need to observe and document the needs of small-scale businesses around you to decide which types of goods and services to offer.
After that, you may want to do some market research. It might be beneficial to determine if there is a sustainable customer base in your preferred location. When you're ready, you generally submit your application and wait for a franchise representative to reach out to you.
The InXpress franchise team might carry out training for you to learn more about the franchise. They may analyze and approve your financial details after the above steps. Once you meet all the franchise requirements, your application might be approved, and you may be free to open your InXpress franchise. InXpress may help you every step of the way.
Company Overview
About InXpress
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Shipping Services, Miscellaneous Business Services
- Founded
- 1999
- Parent Company
- InXpress
- Leadership
- Paul Knott, Interim CEO
- Corporate Address
-
10619 S. Jordan Gateway Blvd., #110
South Jordan, UT 84095
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2000 (23 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 61
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 431 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a InXpress franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $85,600 - $166,990
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000 - $65,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 30% of gross margin
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- InXpress has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 50-79 hours
- Classroom Training
- 128-219 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like InXpress? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where InXpress landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where InXpress ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to InXpress.
My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza
Pure Barre
Buddy's Home Furnishings
Phenix Salon Suites
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.