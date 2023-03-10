Iris Environment Laboratories is a mobile business franchise specializing in mold and asbestos inspections, testing, and clearance certification for home and commercial establishments. The brand currently serves many clients, including asbestos and mold remediation companies, doctors, real estate agents, township officials, and the U.S. military.

Founded in Union, New Jersey, in 2012, Iris Environmental Laboratories is a joint project of two brothers who have decades of combined experience in business management, public regulation, and mold and asbestos inspections and testing. In 2018, Iris Environmental Laboratories began franchising the business. It has since grown to several franchises located in select states.

Why You May Want To Start an Iris Environmental Laboratories Franchise

Iris Environmental Laboratories is looking for franchisees who enjoy working with people in the field and are happy to make a difference in the lives of people. Whether or not you have experience in the industry, Iris Environmental Laboratories will provide training, particularly in three specialties - asbestos building inspection, asbestos air monitoring, and mold inspection. You may not need any prior experience in asbestos and mold testing to open an Iris Environmental Laboratories franchise.

Once you are certified, you should be ready to perform residential and commercial inspections. However, your success as an Iris Environmental Laboratories franchisee will ultimately depend on your willingness to learn and work with the franchise development team.

What Might Make an Iris Environmental Laboratories Franchise a Good Choice?

While Iris Environmental Laboratories is not alone in its industry, several things may make it stand out. One is its all-digital operational system, which is in place to increase efficiency with every transaction. Iris Environmental Laboratories strives to be environmentally friendly in its approach to inspections, and its pricing may be highly competitive. They believe the accuracy of their inspection results has been proven through the years, as has the quality of its customer service.

Opening an Iris Environmental Laboratories could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open an Iris Environmental Laboratories Franchise

To be part of the Iris Environmental Laboratories team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening an Iris Environmental Laboratories franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Iris Environmental Laboratoriesfranchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Iris Environmental Laboratories franchising team questions.