Mold and asbestos inspections
Initial investment
$31K - $63K
Units as of 2022
10 150.0% over 3 years
Iris Environment Laboratories is a mobile business franchise specializing in mold and asbestos inspections, testing, and clearance certification for home and commercial establishments. The brand currently serves many clients, including asbestos and mold remediation companies, doctors, real estate agents, township officials, and the U.S. military.

Founded in Union, New Jersey, in 2012, Iris Environmental Laboratories is a joint project of two brothers who have decades of combined experience in business management, public regulation, and mold and asbestos inspections and testing. In 2018, Iris Environmental Laboratories began franchising the business. It has since grown to several franchises located in select states. 

Why You May Want To Start an Iris Environmental Laboratories Franchise

Iris Environmental Laboratories is looking for franchisees who enjoy working with people in the field and are happy to make a difference in the lives of people. Whether or not you have experience in the industry, Iris Environmental Laboratories will provide training, particularly in three specialties - asbestos building inspection, asbestos air monitoring, and mold inspection. You may not need any prior experience in asbestos and mold testing to open an Iris Environmental Laboratories franchise.

Once you are certified, you should be ready to perform residential and commercial inspections. However, your success as an Iris Environmental Laboratories franchisee will ultimately depend on your willingness to learn and work with the franchise development team.

What Might Make an Iris Environmental Laboratories Franchise a Good Choice?

While Iris Environmental Laboratories is not alone in its industry, several things may make it stand out. One is its all-digital operational system, which is in place to increase efficiency with every transaction. Iris Environmental Laboratories strives to be environmentally friendly in its approach to inspections, and its pricing may be highly competitive. They believe the accuracy of their inspection results has been proven through the years, as has the quality of its customer service. 

Opening an Iris Environmental Laboratories could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open an Iris Environmental Laboratories Franchise

To be part of the Iris Environmental Laboratories team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening an Iris Environmental Laboratories franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Iris Environmental Laboratoriesfranchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Iris Environmental Laboratories franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Iris Environmental Laboratories

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Home Inspections, Miscellaneous Business Services
Founded
2012
Parent Company
Bioterra Environmental Solutions, IRIS Alliance LLC
Leadership
Rod Eustaquio, CEO
Corporate Address
2333 U.S. Hwy. 22, Bldg. 4
Union, NJ 07083
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
11
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
10 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Iris Environmental Laboratories franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$31,300 - $62,510
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$3,000
Veteran Incentives
20% larger territory
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Iris Environmental Laboratories has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
37 hours
Classroom Training
39 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Iris Environmental Laboratories ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #49 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #63 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
