Ivy Kids Systems was founded in 2002 by Alnoor and Laila Bandali in Texas. Alnoor and Laila felt their community needed an early childhood education system that focused on more than just preparing children for kindergarten.

Ivy Kids Systems uses a research-based curriculum to help students excel. Ivy Kids Systems’ commitment to helping children develop goes beyond teaching. They also provide meals and snacks as part of the tuition. The meals are designed to be healthy and keep the children ready to learn.

Ivy Kids Systems works to keep each location secure. Parents are also able to monitor their children through webcams set up throughout the facility.

Since beginning to franchise in 2016, Ivy Kids Systems has opened over 10 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise

Franchisees are not expected to have an educational background. However, an ideal franchisee should have a strong interest in educating children and helping families. Franchisees may need to be operators/owners and involved in the daily operation of the franchise. Potential franchisees should also need to have good management, leadership, and communication skills.

Ivy Kids Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees will be expected to be dedicated to the business, the Ivy Kids Systems model, put the students first, and ask for help when needed. Franchisees can choose to start with a small concept or large concept location.

To be part of the Ivy Kids Systems team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ivy Kids Systems franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Ivy Kids Systems franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Ivy Kids Systems franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Potential franchisees with Ivy Kids Systems should participate in in-depth training for multiple weeks at headquarters in Katy, Texas. During the training, franchisees will learn about record keeping, enrolling new families, hiring teachers, and more. Franchisees also receive on-site training for multiple weeks before opening their location.