2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
Ranked #430 last year
Initial investment
-
$1.1M - $5.4M
Units as of 2022
-
18 50.0% over 3 years
Ivy Kids Systems was founded in 2002 by Alnoor and Laila Bandali in Texas. Alnoor and Laila felt their community needed an early childhood education system that focused on more than just preparing children for kindergarten.
Ivy Kids Systems uses a research-based curriculum to help students excel. Ivy Kids Systems’ commitment to helping children develop goes beyond teaching. They also provide meals and snacks as part of the tuition. The meals are designed to be healthy and keep the children ready to learn.
Ivy Kids Systems works to keep each location secure. Parents are also able to monitor their children through webcams set up throughout the facility.
Since beginning to franchise in 2016, Ivy Kids Systems has opened over 10 franchises in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise
Franchisees are not expected to have an educational background. However, an ideal franchisee should have a strong interest in educating children and helping families. Franchisees may need to be operators/owners and involved in the daily operation of the franchise. Potential franchisees should also need to have good management, leadership, and communication skills.
Ivy Kids Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise a Good Choice?
Franchisees will be expected to be dedicated to the business, the Ivy Kids Systems model, put the students first, and ask for help when needed. Franchisees can choose to start with a small concept or large concept location.
To be part of the Ivy Kids Systems team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ivy Kids Systems franchising team questions.
As you decide if opening a Ivy Kids Systems franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Ivy Kids Systems franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Potential franchisees with Ivy Kids Systems should participate in in-depth training for multiple weeks at headquarters in Katy, Texas. During the training, franchisees will learn about record keeping, enrolling new families, hiring teachers, and more. Franchisees also receive on-site training for multiple weeks before opening their location.
Company Overview
About Ivy Kids Systems
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Childcare, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2002
- Leadership
- Alnoor Bandali, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2707 Spring Green Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 18 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ivy Kids Systems franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $110,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,073,000 - $5,400,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 25 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Ivy Kids Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 59 hours
- Classroom Training
- 62 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Ivy Kids Systems?
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Ivy Kids Systems landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
