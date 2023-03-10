Ivy Kids Systems

Ivy Kids Systems

Childcare and early learning
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #430 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.1M - $5.4M
Units as of 2022
18 50.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Ivy Kids Systems was founded in 2002 by Alnoor and Laila Bandali in Texas. Alnoor and Laila felt their community needed an early childhood education system that focused on more than just preparing children for kindergarten.

Ivy Kids Systems uses a research-based curriculum to help students excel. Ivy Kids Systems’ commitment to helping children develop goes beyond teaching. They also provide meals and snacks as part of the tuition. The meals are designed to be healthy and keep the children ready to learn.

Ivy Kids Systems works to keep each location secure. Parents are also able to monitor their children through webcams set up throughout the facility.

Since beginning to franchise in 2016, Ivy Kids Systems has opened over 10 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise

Franchisees are not expected to have an educational background. However, an ideal franchisee should have a strong interest in educating children and helping families. Franchisees may need to be operators/owners and involved in the daily operation of the franchise. Potential franchisees should also need to have good management, leadership, and communication skills.

Ivy Kids Systems has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees will be expected to be dedicated to the business, the Ivy Kids Systems model, put the students first, and ask for help when needed. Franchisees can choose to start with a small concept or large concept location.

To be part of the Ivy Kids Systems team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an Ivy Kids Systems Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ivy Kids Systems franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Ivy Kids Systems franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Ivy Kids Systems franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Potential franchisees with Ivy Kids Systems should participate in in-depth training for multiple weeks at headquarters in Katy, Texas. During the training, franchisees will learn about record keeping, enrolling new families, hiring teachers, and more. Franchisees also receive on-site training for multiple weeks before opening their location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Ivy Kids Systems

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2002
Leadership
Alnoor Bandali, CEO
Corporate Address
2707 Spring Green Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ivy Kids Systems franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$110,500
Initial Investment
$1,073,000 - $5,400,000
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $1,000,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
25 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ivy Kids Systems has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
59 hours
Classroom Training
62 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Ivy Kids Systems? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Ivy Kids Systems landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Ivy Kids Systems.

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Row House

Indoor rowing classes
Request Info

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing