The first Jet's Pizza was opened in 1978 by brothers Eugene and John Jetts. Eugene had been set to buy a house but decided to pursue his love of pizza instead. The company has grown from its first store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to over 350 locations in more than 15 states. Almost all of Jet’s Pizza’s locations are operated by franchisees.
Why You May Want to Start a Jet's Pizza Franchise
Jet's Pizza offers customers pizza made from the freshest ingredients, high-quality mozzarella, and dough made fresh every day. Jet's Pizza cooks every pizza in steel pans to try and get the best crunch out of your meal. The restaurant also offers sides, salads, desserts, and drinks. Customers may also be able to choose to have Jet's Pizza cater events.
Jet's Pizza has a lot to offer from its menu. In addition to the traditional pizza crusts and toppings, Jet's pizza offers seasoned cauliflower and gluten-free options. Customers can also request seasonings added to the crust, such as Cajun or garlic.
Prospective franchisees for Jet's Pizza need to have a passion for pizza. Jet's Pizza franchisees should generally want to offer their customers the best ingredients and customer service experience.
What Might Make a Jet's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?
Jet's Pizza franchisees should plan on being the owner/operator of the location. If franchisees struggle to meet the financial requirements, Jet's Pizza may allow partnerships as long as one of the partners is the daily operator of the location. Jet's Pizza welcomes veterans with valid ID to become franchisees. To help veterans get started, Jet's Pizza offers a significant amount off the franchise fee.
To be part of the Jet's Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Jet's Pizza Franchise
As you decide if opening a Jet's Pizza is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jet's Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jet's Pizza franchising team questions.
If you move forward with opening a Jet's Pizza franchise, you will participate in training on operating and opening your franchise. The training begins with a one-day orientation at the corporate office in Sterling Heights, Michigan. After that, you will have on-site training for multiple weeks. Jet's Pizza assists franchisees with site selection, ordering equipment, signage, advertising experts, and more. Once your Jet’s Pizza franchise has opened, franchisees may contact the corporate office for additional help if needed.
Company Overview
About Jet's Pizza
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1990 (33 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 35
- # of Units
- 390 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jet's Pizza franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $437,500 - $631,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 10%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Jet's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 300 hours
- Classroom Training
- 20 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 20-25
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
