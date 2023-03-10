The first Jet's Pizza was opened in 1978 by brothers Eugene and John Jetts. Eugene had been set to buy a house but decided to pursue his love of pizza instead. The company has grown from its first store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to over 350 locations in more than 15 states. Almost all of Jet’s Pizza’s locations are operated by franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Jet's Pizza Franchise

Jet's Pizza offers customers pizza made from the freshest ingredients, high-quality mozzarella, and dough made fresh every day. Jet's Pizza cooks every pizza in steel pans to try and get the best crunch out of your meal. The restaurant also offers sides, salads, desserts, and drinks. Customers may also be able to choose to have Jet's Pizza cater events.

Jet's Pizza has a lot to offer from its menu. In addition to the traditional pizza crusts and toppings, Jet's pizza offers seasoned cauliflower and gluten-free options. Customers can also request seasonings added to the crust, such as Cajun or garlic.

Prospective franchisees for Jet's Pizza need to have a passion for pizza. Jet's Pizza franchisees should generally want to offer their customers the best ingredients and customer service experience.

What Might Make a Jet's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Jet's Pizza franchisees should plan on being the owner/operator of the location. If franchisees struggle to meet the financial requirements, Jet's Pizza may allow partnerships as long as one of the partners is the daily operator of the location. Jet's Pizza welcomes veterans with valid ID to become franchisees. To help veterans get started, Jet's Pizza offers a significant amount off the franchise fee.

To be part of the Jet's Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Jet's Pizza Franchise

As you decide if opening a Jet's Pizza is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jet's Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jet's Pizza franchising team questions.

If you move forward with opening a Jet's Pizza franchise, you will participate in training on operating and opening your franchise. The training begins with a one-day orientation at the corporate office in Sterling Heights, Michigan. After that, you will have on-site training for multiple weeks. Jet's Pizza assists franchisees with site selection, ordering equipment, signage, advertising experts, and more. Once your Jet’s Pizza franchise has opened, franchisees may contact the corporate office for additional help if needed.