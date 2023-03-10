Jet's Pizza
Initial investment
$438K - $631K
Units as of 2021
390 0.5% over 3 years
The first Jet's Pizza was opened in 1978 by brothers Eugene and John Jetts. Eugene had been set to buy a house but decided to pursue his love of pizza instead. The company has grown from its first store in Sterling Heights, Michigan, to over 350 locations in more than 15 states. Almost all of Jet’s Pizza’s locations are operated by franchisees.

Why You May Want to Start a Jet's Pizza Franchise

Jet's Pizza offers customers pizza made from the freshest ingredients, high-quality mozzarella, and dough made fresh every day. Jet's Pizza cooks every pizza in steel pans to try and get the best crunch out of your meal. The restaurant also offers sides, salads, desserts, and drinks. Customers may also be able to choose to have Jet's Pizza cater events.

Jet's Pizza has a lot to offer from its menu. In addition to the traditional pizza crusts and toppings, Jet's pizza offers seasoned cauliflower and gluten-free options. Customers can also request seasonings added to the crust, such as Cajun or garlic.

Prospective franchisees for Jet's Pizza need to have a passion for pizza. Jet's Pizza franchisees should generally want to offer their customers the best ingredients and customer service experience.

What Might Make a Jet's Pizza Franchise a Good Choice?

Jet's Pizza franchisees should plan on being the owner/operator of the location. If franchisees struggle to meet the financial requirements, Jet's Pizza may allow partnerships as long as one of the partners is the daily operator of the location. Jet's Pizza welcomes veterans with valid ID to become franchisees. To help veterans get started, Jet's Pizza offers a significant amount off the franchise fee.

To be part of the Jet's Pizza team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Jet's Pizza Franchise

As you decide if opening a Jet's Pizza is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Jet's Pizza franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Jet's Pizza franchising team questions.

If you move forward with opening a Jet's Pizza franchise, you will participate in training on operating and opening your franchise. The training begins with a one-day orientation at the corporate office in Sterling Heights, Michigan. After that, you will have on-site training for multiple weeks. Jet's Pizza assists franchisees with site selection, ordering equipment, signage, advertising experts, and more. Once your Jet’s Pizza franchise has opened, franchisees may contact the corporate office for additional help if needed.

Company Overview

About Jet's Pizza

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1978
Parent Company
Jet's America Inc.
Leadership
John Jetts, President
Corporate Address
37501 Mound Rd.
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1990 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
# of Units
390 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jet's Pizza franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$437,500 - $631,000
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Jet's Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
300 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jet's Pizza landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

