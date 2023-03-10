Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #363 last year
- Initial investment
-
$65K - $295K
- Units as of 2022
-
21 90.9% over 3 years
Childhood is a time when imagination blooms, and Kidcreate Studio strives to introduce kids to art. With the mission to help kids unleash their creativity, Kidcreate Studio brings art concepts to life using classes and ordinary materials.
Kidcreate Studio began when its founder, Lara Olson, realized that her son struggled academically. Noticing her child's love for art, Olson provided her son an opportunity to explore his creativity. This decision chartered a new future for both of them.
As a creative partner to childhood development, Kidcreate Studio tailors its programs to meet the needs of different ages.
Kidcreate Studio was founded in 2007 and began franchising in 2016. Since then, it has opened over 15 franchises throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Kidcreate Studio Franchise
As the name suggests, Kidcreate Studio is an art studio built and tailored just for kids. If you love art and teaching and take pride in seeing kids reach their potential, you may be right at home with a Kidcreate Studio franchise.
As a franchisee, you can specialize in teaching children's art classes, holding exciting camps, and throwing art-themed birthday parties. As the children grow, Kidcreate Studio may become the perfect collaborator for the creation of incredible masterpieces.
Kidcreate Studio has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Kidcreate Studio Franchise a Good Choice?
Kidcreate Studio's offers are relevant to children depending on their needs and wants, potentially allowing it to stand out from the rest. From playing with clay or getting messy with paint, Kidcreate Studio offers kids freedom to explore the visual arts.
Another perk of Kidcreate Studio may be the on-the-go mobile classes. They make it possible to take art education where the children are, and allow you the opportunity to avoid tying yourself down to a single location. Creative learning can occur anywhere, including daycares, private schools, and community programs; they do not just need to be located inside a studio. Franchisees are at the center of these experiences and take responsibility for initiating and supporting a curriculum that complements artistic development.
To be part of the Kidcreate Studio team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Kidcreate Studio Franchise
Kidcreate Studio has built itself as a brand that delivers on quality and invests in training and education for franchisees. The brand's training may prepare franchisees for a fulfilling work experience that is well-positioned to create change in your community.
As a new franchisee, you can choose from two major models to franchise: studio classes or mobile studio. Studio classes are brick-and-mortar, while mobile studios may give you the flexibility to market yourself to a wider variety of customers.
As you decide if opening a Kidcreate Studio franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kidcreate Studio franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Company Overview
About Kidcreate Studio
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 2007
- Parent Company
- Kidcreate Studio Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Mike Conlon, C.O.O.
- Corporate Address
-
7918 Mitchell Rd.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 21 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kidcreate Studio franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $64,520 - $295,090
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Kidcreate Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 73 hours
- Classroom Training
- 38 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Kidcreate Studio landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Kidcreate Studio ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
