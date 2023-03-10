Kidcreate Studio

Kidcreate Studio

Children's art enrichment
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #363 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$65K - $295K
Units as of 2022
21 90.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Childhood is a time when imagination blooms, and Kidcreate Studio strives to introduce kids to art. With the mission to help kids unleash their creativity, Kidcreate Studio brings art concepts to life using classes and ordinary materials.

Kidcreate Studio began when its founder, Lara Olson, realized that her son struggled academically. Noticing her child's love for art, Olson provided her son an opportunity to explore his creativity. This decision chartered a new future for both of them. 

As a creative partner to childhood development, Kidcreate Studio tailors its programs to meet the needs of different ages.

Kidcreate Studio was founded in 2007 and began franchising in 2016. Since then, it has opened over 15 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Kidcreate Studio Franchise

As the name suggests, Kidcreate Studio is an art studio built and tailored just for kids. If you love art and teaching and take pride in seeing kids reach their potential, you may be right at home with a Kidcreate Studio franchise. 

As a franchisee, you can specialize in teaching children's art classes, holding exciting camps, and throwing art-themed birthday parties. As the children grow, Kidcreate Studio may become the perfect collaborator for the creation of incredible masterpieces. 

Kidcreate Studio has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Kidcreate Studio Franchise a Good Choice?

Kidcreate Studio's offers are relevant to children depending on their needs and wants, potentially allowing it to stand out from the rest. From playing with clay or getting messy with paint, Kidcreate Studio offers kids freedom to explore the visual arts.

Another perk of Kidcreate Studio may be the on-the-go mobile classes. They make it possible to take art education where the children are, and allow you the opportunity to avoid tying yourself down to a single location. Creative learning can occur anywhere, including daycares, private schools, and community programs; they do not just need to be located inside a studio. Franchisees are at the center of these experiences and take responsibility for initiating and supporting a curriculum that complements artistic development.

To be part of the Kidcreate Studio team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Kidcreate Studio Franchise

Kidcreate Studio has built itself as a brand that delivers on quality and invests in training and education for franchisees. The brand's training may prepare franchisees for a fulfilling work experience that is well-positioned to create change in your community.

As a new franchisee, you can choose from two major models to franchise: studio classes or mobile studio. Studio classes are brick-and-mortar, while mobile studios may give you the flexibility to market yourself to a wider variety of customers.  

As you decide if opening a Kidcreate Studio franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kidcreate Studio franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Kidcreate Studio

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's Enrichment Programs: Art, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2007
Parent Company
Kidcreate Studio Franchising LLC
Leadership
Mike Conlon, C.O.O.
Corporate Address
7918 Mitchell Rd.
Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
21 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kidcreate Studio franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$64,520 - $295,090
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kidcreate Studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
73 hours
Classroom Training
38 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Kidcreate Studio? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Kidcreate Studio landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kidcreate Studio ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #68 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous in 2021

Best of the Best
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #100 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Kidcreate Studio.

Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #68
Learn More

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

ComForCare

Nonmedical home care
Ranked #311
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing