Childhood is a time when imagination blooms, and Kidcreate Studio strives to introduce kids to art. With the mission to help kids unleash their creativity, Kidcreate Studio brings art concepts to life using classes and ordinary materials.

Kidcreate Studio began when its founder, Lara Olson, realized that her son struggled academically. Noticing her child's love for art, Olson provided her son an opportunity to explore his creativity. This decision chartered a new future for both of them.

As a creative partner to childhood development, Kidcreate Studio tailors its programs to meet the needs of different ages.

Kidcreate Studio was founded in 2007 and began franchising in 2016. Since then, it has opened over 15 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Kidcreate Studio Franchise

As the name suggests, Kidcreate Studio is an art studio built and tailored just for kids. If you love art and teaching and take pride in seeing kids reach their potential, you may be right at home with a Kidcreate Studio franchise.

As a franchisee, you can specialize in teaching children's art classes, holding exciting camps, and throwing art-themed birthday parties. As the children grow, Kidcreate Studio may become the perfect collaborator for the creation of incredible masterpieces.

Kidcreate Studio has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Kidcreate Studio Franchise a Good Choice?

Kidcreate Studio's offers are relevant to children depending on their needs and wants, potentially allowing it to stand out from the rest. From playing with clay or getting messy with paint, Kidcreate Studio offers kids freedom to explore the visual arts.

Another perk of Kidcreate Studio may be the on-the-go mobile classes. They make it possible to take art education where the children are, and allow you the opportunity to avoid tying yourself down to a single location. Creative learning can occur anywhere, including daycares, private schools, and community programs; they do not just need to be located inside a studio. Franchisees are at the center of these experiences and take responsibility for initiating and supporting a curriculum that complements artistic development.

To be part of the Kidcreate Studio team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Kidcreate Studio Franchise

Kidcreate Studio has built itself as a brand that delivers on quality and invests in training and education for franchisees. The brand's training may prepare franchisees for a fulfilling work experience that is well-positioned to create change in your community.

As a new franchisee, you can choose from two major models to franchise: studio classes or mobile studio. Studio classes are brick-and-mortar, while mobile studios may give you the flexibility to market yourself to a wider variety of customers.

As you decide if opening a Kidcreate Studio franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kidcreate Studio franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.