Kitchen Wise, founded in 2016, is a home improvement company located in the United States. Kitchen Wise offers intelligent storage solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, pantries, and closets. Kitchen Wise is committed to providing quality, affordable, and advanced storage solutions to everyone.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Kitchen Wise has opened multiple locations and is actively seeking to continue to expand.

Why You May Want To Start a Kitchen Wise Franchise

Opening a Kitchen Wise franchise may mean you are part of a disciplined and excellent home renovation company. Kitchen Wise offers intelligent custom solutions that maximize space. Their priority is to provide an outstanding design and high-quality hardware while striving to provide excellent services and products.

A Kitchen Wise franchise may be a fantastic opportunity to offer people in your community more functional and beautiful storage spaces. Their commitment to intelligent and efficient designs may make them a customer-focused company. With a Kitchen Wise franchise, you could be part of a company that helps build the community by elevating the spaces around them.

Kitchen Wise offers its franchisees support and training throughout the entire franchising process. At Kitchen Wise, you get to be your own boss and be surrounded by an excellent community. The parent company is dedicated to helping their franchisees grow their location and provides every resource for you to do so.

What Might Make a Kitchen Wise Franchise a Good Choice?

Kitchen Wise believes it has carved out a niche for itself in intelligent storage space design, a sub-industry with little competition, providing you with the opportunity to build a growing business. Kitchen Wise may offer a unique franchising opportunity since your franchise can be home-based, and you do not need any experience to open your franchise.

The perfect candidate for a Kitchen Wise franchise is passionate about business, renovation, and the local community. You do not need to complete the renovation work yourself, but you need the skills to drive your team and oversee all Kitchen Wise projects.

Opening a Kitchen Wise franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Kitchen Wise Franchise

To be part of the Kitchen Wise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Kitchen Wise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Kitchen Wise franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Kitchen Wise franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kitchen Wise franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.