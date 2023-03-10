Kitchen Wise
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$108K - $147K
Units as of 2022
11 1,000.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Kitchen Wise, founded in 2016, is a home improvement company located in the United States. Kitchen Wise offers intelligent storage solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, pantries, and closets. Kitchen Wise is committed to providing quality, affordable, and advanced storage solutions to everyone.

Since beginning to franchise in 2017, Kitchen Wise has opened multiple locations and is actively seeking to continue to expand.

Why You May Want To Start a Kitchen Wise Franchise

Opening a Kitchen Wise franchise may mean you are part of a disciplined and excellent home renovation company. Kitchen Wise offers intelligent custom solutions that maximize space. Their priority is to provide an outstanding design and high-quality hardware while striving to provide excellent services and products.

A Kitchen Wise franchise may be a fantastic opportunity to offer people in your community more functional and beautiful storage spaces. Their commitment to intelligent and efficient designs may make them a customer-focused company. With a Kitchen Wise franchise, you could be part of a company that helps build the community by elevating the spaces around them.

Kitchen Wise offers its franchisees support and training throughout the entire franchising process. At Kitchen Wise, you get to be your own boss and be surrounded by an excellent community. The parent company is dedicated to helping their franchisees grow their location and provides every resource for you to do so.

What Might Make a Kitchen Wise Franchise a Good Choice?

Kitchen Wise believes it has carved out a niche for itself in intelligent storage space design, a sub-industry with little competition, providing you with the opportunity to build a growing business. Kitchen Wise may offer a unique franchising opportunity since your franchise can be home-based, and you do not need any experience to open your franchise.

The perfect candidate for a Kitchen Wise franchise is passionate about business, renovation, and the local community. You do not need to complete the renovation work yourself, but you need the skills to drive your team and oversee all Kitchen Wise projects.

Opening a Kitchen Wise franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Kitchen Wise Franchise

To be part of the Kitchen Wise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Kitchen Wise, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Kitchen Wise franchising team questions. 

As you decide if opening a Kitchen Wise franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Kitchen Wise franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Kitchen Wise

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Organization/Storage Systems, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Premium Service Brands
Leadership
Paul Flick, CEO
Corporate Address
126 Garrett St., #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
11 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Kitchen Wise franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000
Initial Investment
$108,100 - $147,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Kitchen Wise has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Kitchen Wise? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Kitchen Wise ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #110 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Kitchen Wise.

Stride

Indoor running studios
Request Info

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing