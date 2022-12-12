LA Bakery Cafe

Bakery, cafe, coffee shop
Initial investment
$880K - $1.7M
Units as of 2023
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About LA Bakery Cafe

Industry Food
Related Categories Bakery Cafes, Coffee, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2009
Leadership Ali Arbabha, CEO
Corporate Address 1280 N. Curry St.
Carson City, NV 89703
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Texas
# of Units 1 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a LA Bakery Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$65,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$879,500 - $1,737,500
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$1,200,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$4,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 360 hours
Classroom Training 40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
