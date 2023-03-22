LaundroLab

LaundroLab

Laundromats
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$1.2M - $1.7M
Units as of 2022
3 200.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Known for its vibrant colors and various amenities, LaundroLab is a demonstrated expert in laundromat services. With clean spaces, a friendly atmosphere, and optimized appliances, LaundroLab has been attempting to revolutionize the laundromat industry for several years. 

On a mission to establish one of the nation’s best and most reliable laundromat, LaundroLab started its journey back in 2016 under a different name, “U2Laundry.” They have since pivoted into the first of its kind laundry experience through accessible, cutting-edge technology for a seamless franchisee and customer experience. Your LaundroLab franchise could be next.

Why You May Want To Start a LaundroLab Franchise

LaundroLab is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to excellent service, community, and accountability. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, strategic, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a LaundroLab franchise may be easier than ever. 

The potential responsibilities of a franchisee include engaging with customers and clients, developing marketing strategies, and overseeing day-to-day operations.

LaundroLab strives to offer fairly low overhead costs as needed inventory and staff are minimal. Their model aims at a semi-absence operational style with the possibility of working as little as 10 hours a week. With few dominant players in the industry, LaundroLab may be an opportunity ripe for picking. By utilizing a safe, friendly, clean, and modern environment with top-of-the-line equipment, franchising with LaundroLab may encourage repeat customers through franchisees’ exceptional service.

What Might Make a LaundroLab a Good Choice?

Opening a LaundroLab franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

To be part of the LaundroLab team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

LaundroLab has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup cost, and equipment.

How to Open a LaundroLab Franchise

As you decide if opening a LaundroLab franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a LaundroLab franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the LaundroLab franchising team questions.

Should you decide LaundroLab is suitable for you, and LaundroLab decides you’re right for them, new franchisees will be provided with a tenured team, technology, and training. The corporate LaundroLab crew can provide support in real estate, construction, operations, and marketing through their combined management expertise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About LaundroLab

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
Founded
2016
Leadership
Dan D'Aquisto, Cofounder & President
Corporate Address
4444 South Blvd., #300
Charlotte, NC 28209
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
25
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
3 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a LaundroLab franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$1,167,500 - $1,721,500
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
LaundroLab offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Third Party Financing
LaundroLab has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
13 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like LaundroLab? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to LaundroLab.

Realty One Group

Real estate
Ranked #63
Learn More

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

HomeVestors of America

Home buying, repair, and selling
Ranked #35
Request Info

Quick Mobile Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Buying / Investing in Business

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.

Rick Grossmann

Rick Grossmann

Franchise

Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law

Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023

From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document

Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.

Jeff Elgin

Jeff Elgin

Business News

Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound

The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing