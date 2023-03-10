Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network

Restoration of textiles and electronics
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$64K - $509K
Units as of 2020
152
Founded in 1992, Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network is an international organization with highly experienced and trained textile experts. Now with a large pool of locations, Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network has been franchising for decades. 

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network specializes in insurance restoration of laundry and dry cleaning services for all textile types. They offer solutions for both home and commercial settings that have damage from smoke, fire, extreme weather, or exposure to mold and other contaminants.

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network partners with insurance adjusters, restoration contractors, and third-party administrators to help recover and restore insured losses of household items, business textiles, and electronics.

Why You Should Start a Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network Franchise

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network has national accounts with leading insurance companies, having established relationships with partners of major contractors across vast parts of North America. Franchisees of Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network enjoy an array of benefits like these:

  • Proprietary software to help franchisees run restoration businesses efficiently

  • World-class training and capacity building in the textile and electronics restoration business

  • Opportunities for direct jobs from established national accounts

  • Marketing, tech, and training support from the Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network home office team

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network offers initial training programs and various ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses smoothly. The training, whether on the job or in a classroom, requires relatively few hours. Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network typically offers additional training at various locations throughout your franchise experience.

What Might Make Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network a Good Choice?

Restoration services businesses like Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network are often considered to be recession proof, as their services remain in high demand regardless of economic conditions. As a franchisee of this company, you’ll be able to help people get their homes and businesses back to normal after disaster strikes. The company provides an array of training and ongoing support, including marketing support, in exchange for your initial franchise fee. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover both the initial investment for the franchise and potential ongoing fees as well. These might include royalty fees, marketing fees, or even renewal fees. The company’s typical franchise agreement lasts for a renewable period of 10 years.

How to Open Your Own Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network Franchise

Joining and running a Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network business is possible whether you have experience in dry cleaning operations or not. You may be required to refer to the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and review the franchise offering with an attorney and accountant. You’ll usually have the chance to chat with a franchise advisor to help you make informed decisions, providing guidance and support.

Advisors might discuss your business goals with you, so you should start thinking now about why a restoration franchise might be a good fit for you. You'll also want to research potential locations for your franchise. This will lay the groundwork as you move forward with opening a Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network franchise of your own.

Company Overview

About Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network LLC
Leadership
Wayne Wudyka, CEO
Corporate Address
2060 Coolidge Hwy.
Berkley, MI 48072
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
152 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,600 - $64,600
Initial Investment
$63,650 - $508,850
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000 - $100,000
Royalty Fee
6-9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
7 hours
Classroom Training
26.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

