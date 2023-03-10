Founded in 1992, Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network is an international organization with highly experienced and trained textile experts. Now with a large pool of locations, Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network has been franchising for decades.

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network specializes in insurance restoration of laundry and dry cleaning services for all textile types. They offer solutions for both home and commercial settings that have damage from smoke, fire, extreme weather, or exposure to mold and other contaminants.

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network partners with insurance adjusters, restoration contractors, and third-party administrators to help recover and restore insured losses of household items, business textiles, and electronics.

Why You Should Start a Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network Franchise

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network has national accounts with leading insurance companies, having established relationships with partners of major contractors across vast parts of North America. Franchisees of Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network enjoy an array of benefits like these:

Proprietary software to help franchisees run restoration businesses efficiently

World-class training and capacity building in the textile and electronics restoration business

Opportunities for direct jobs from established national accounts

Marketing, tech, and training support from the Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network home office team

Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network offers initial training programs and various ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses smoothly. The training, whether on the job or in a classroom, requires relatively few hours. Certified Restoration Drycleaning Network typically offers additional training at various locations throughout your franchise experience.

What Might Make Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network a Good Choice?

Restoration services businesses like Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network are often considered to be recession proof, as their services remain in high demand regardless of economic conditions. As a franchisee of this company, you’ll be able to help people get their homes and businesses back to normal after disaster strikes. The company provides an array of training and ongoing support, including marketing support, in exchange for your initial franchise fee. You’ll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover both the initial investment for the franchise and potential ongoing fees as well. These might include royalty fees, marketing fees, or even renewal fees. The company’s typical franchise agreement lasts for a renewable period of 10 years.

How to Open Your Own Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network Franchise

Joining and running a Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network business is possible whether you have experience in dry cleaning operations or not. You may be required to refer to the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) and review the franchise offering with an attorney and accountant. You’ll usually have the chance to chat with a franchise advisor to help you make informed decisions, providing guidance and support.

Advisors might discuss your business goals with you, so you should start thinking now about why a restoration franchise might be a good fit for you. You'll also want to research potential locations for your franchise. This will lay the groundwork as you move forward with opening a Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network franchise of your own.