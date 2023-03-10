From critical infrastructure restoration to disaster management, United Water Restoration Group is a company that focuses on disaster remediation services. The company has been in operation since 2008, with franchising beginning in 2015, specializing in water, fire, and smoke damage assistance, mold remediation, and construction services.

In addition, increasing infrastructural problems such as aging electrical and plumbing systems, constant property renovations, and foul smells from HVAC systems have been major concerns for United Water Restoration Group clients. With the impact the company has had on franchisees across the United States, the company has grown to over 15 franchises in the United States, as well as several in Canada.

Why You May Want to Start a United Water Restoration Group Franchise

There may be plenty of reasons to open a restoration franchise. United Water Restoration Group focuses on finding community, quality, and service-oriented franchisees. Franchisees must adhere to the core values and principles of dependability, honesty, and integrity. While experience in the field may not be necessary to open a United Water Restoration Group franchise, franchisees with a background in roofing, plumbing, and construction are ideal.

United Water Restoration Group has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a United Water Restoration Group Franchise a Good Choice?

With the dedication to create a unique franchise system, United Water Restoration Group has corporate marketing specialists introduce a "Marketing-team-in-a-box" for franchisees to work to improve the brand. Their standard of commitment to the customer experience is part of improving their existing business. Absentee ownership is acceptable, but a franchisee must have an around-the-clock operations manager to attend the training.

To be part of the United Water Restoration team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a United Water Restoration Group Franchise

A franchisee with United Water Restoration Group will be required to undergo a multi-week training, both at the company's corporate headquarters in Ormond Beach, Florida, and at the franchise location, which includes a preliminary and initial exercise. After that, the restoration team of experts will offer consultations on the ongoing operations and assess business performance and staff on their visits.

While the company aids and assists in most of the processes, it is best for a franchisee to carry out the necessary research and consider factors like location, targeted customers, and potential workers before settling on the opportunity. You may also want to consult existing franchisees and ask the United Water Restoration Group franchising team questions before signing any agreement.