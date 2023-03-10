Signing out of account, Standby...
United Water Restoration GroupWater, fire, and mold restoration
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$122K - $508K
- Units as of 2022
-
34 41.7% over 3 years
From critical infrastructure restoration to disaster management, United Water Restoration Group is a company that focuses on disaster remediation services. The company has been in operation since 2008, with franchising beginning in 2015, specializing in water, fire, and smoke damage assistance, mold remediation, and construction services.
In addition, increasing infrastructural problems such as aging electrical and plumbing systems, constant property renovations, and foul smells from HVAC systems have been major concerns for United Water Restoration Group clients. With the impact the company has had on franchisees across the United States, the company has grown to over 15 franchises in the United States, as well as several in Canada.
Why You May Want to Start a United Water Restoration Group Franchise
There may be plenty of reasons to open a restoration franchise. United Water Restoration Group focuses on finding community, quality, and service-oriented franchisees. Franchisees must adhere to the core values and principles of dependability, honesty, and integrity. While experience in the field may not be necessary to open a United Water Restoration Group franchise, franchisees with a background in roofing, plumbing, and construction are ideal.
United Water Restoration Group has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a United Water Restoration Group Franchise a Good Choice?
With the dedication to create a unique franchise system, United Water Restoration Group has corporate marketing specialists introduce a "Marketing-team-in-a-box" for franchisees to work to improve the brand. Their standard of commitment to the customer experience is part of improving their existing business. Absentee ownership is acceptable, but a franchisee must have an around-the-clock operations manager to attend the training.
To be part of the United Water Restoration team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a United Water Restoration Group Franchise
A franchisee with United Water Restoration Group will be required to undergo a multi-week training, both at the company's corporate headquarters in Ormond Beach, Florida, and at the franchise location, which includes a preliminary and initial exercise. After that, the restoration team of experts will offer consultations on the ongoing operations and assess business performance and staff on their visits.
While the company aids and assists in most of the processes, it is best for a franchisee to carry out the necessary research and consider factors like location, targeted customers, and potential workers before settling on the opportunity. You may also want to consult existing franchisees and ask the United Water Restoration Group franchising team questions before signing any agreement.
Company Overview
About United Water Restoration Group
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- United Franchise Holdings LLC
- Leadership
- Bob Moore, VP of Franchise Operations
- Corporate Address
-
1 Sunshine Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2015 (8 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 30
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 34 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a United Water Restoration Group franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,000 - $210,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $122,184 - $508,254
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $75,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- United Water Restoration Group offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- United Water Restoration Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where United Water Restoration Group landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where United Water Restoration Group ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
