Specialty toy and gift stores
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$138K - $320K
Units as of 2022
87 18% over 3 years
From fun, innovative toys to their personalized gifts, Learning Express Toys & Gifts provides children with activities and events to entertain them for days. The company was founded in 1987 and has been selling its trademark toys, books, games, and children’s accessories for several decades. From the company's birth to its present, the Learning Express Toys & Gifts franchise has grown to have many franchised stores in states all over the U.S. 

The perfect franchisee of Learning Express Toys & Gifts store is persistent and hard-working. You should have the leadership skills to be a role model to your employees and be fully trained to support your team. 

Why You May Want to Start a Learning Express Toys & Gifts Franchise

Learning Express Toys & Gifts has a mission of commitment to the team, product, and the "Wow!" experience for a quality customer experience (otherwise known as TPW!). This mission is key to bringing in consistent sales. Strong store support also strengthens the brand, as well as the team of franchisees. 

The franchisor’s goal is to have the home office, vendors, and franchisees come together to form a global support community. To make this possible, Learning Express Toys & Gifts offers both clients and franchisees the help they need through phone calls, email, and text messaging. 

What Might Make Learning Express Toys & Gifts a Good Choice? 

There are several benefits offered to the customer through Learning Express Toys & Gifts, including product demonstrations, a birthday gift registry, free gift wrapping services, free personalization, and fundraising program projects at each of their stores. Each of these aspects offers you, as the franchisee, a broader spectrum of products to offer your clientele.

If you are wondering if opening a Learning Express Toys & Gifts franchise is for you, ask for a copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document. This document shares a wide variety of information that will assist you in making your decision regarding your opportunity with the company. Unfortunately, Learning Express Toys & Gifts does not offer in-house financing, but they are registered with the Small Business Administration. Through them, Learning Express Toys & Gifts might be able to help you secure a loan with third-party funding. These loans could help cover the franchise fee, equipment finance, startup costs, inventory finance, and payroll.

How Do You Open a Learning Express Toys & Gifts Franchise?

In order to own and operate a Learning Express Toys & Gifts franchise, you will want to be prepared with a substantial amount of liquid assets. You should be ready for an initial franchise fee, and you should expect extra costs in additional fees and working capital as well. 

While starting a franchise is definitely an investment, you can access pretty much everything from software and inventory to furniture and insurance. In addition, you'll have the chance to chat with their current franchisors as you move forward in the process, which can give you a great idea of the day-to-day operations. You can share your business plan with them as well for additional feedback. 

Before you know it, you will be bringing the joy of a Learning Express Toys & Gifts franchise into your community. 

Company Overview

About Learning Express Toys & Gifts

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Retail, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1987
Leadership
Lauren Derse, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 1370
Pepperell, MA 01463
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1990 (33 years)
# of employees at HQ
26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
87 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Learning Express Toys & Gifts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$138,374 - $319,502
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Learning Express Toys & Gifts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
228 hours
Classroom Training
28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Learning Express Toys & Gifts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Learning Express Toys & Gifts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #96 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

