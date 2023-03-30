Ledgers
Initial investment
$58K - $100K
Units as of 2022
8
Ledgers, founded in 2019, is a business service company that is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They provide business services for small businesses aimed at helping them grow. These services include accounting and tax services, business planning, legalities, customer support and experience, employee management, and more.

Ledgers began franchising in 2020 and has since opened several franchises in the United States. It is offering franchising opportunities in both the U.S. and Canada.

Why You May Want To Start a Ledgers Franchise

Running a Ledgers franchise may mean you can build a business while improving the businesses of others. Franchisees with Ledgers may get a tested and proven training and coaching method and a proven business development system. These could help you build better businesses for your clients and improve your own Ledgers franchise business. Ledgers’ supportive management team could help you implement these systems effectively.

The ideal franchise candidate for Ledgers would be those with a passion for knowledge and a need to use that knowledge to assist others in achieving a higher level of business success. Franchisees with Ledgers should be passionate about helping small business owners who understand what it takes to make small businesses tick.

What Might Make a Ledgers Franchise a Good Choice?

A Ledgers franchise may be a great way to build a business with low overhead costs. Their initial fees and startup costs may also be lower for normal franchising. Additionally, business services may be a steady industry, meaning you may be able to build a successful business in a fairly short amount of time. Ledgers believes it has a guaranteed business model. ﻿This may have given them good marketing that helps new franchisees and offers them a chance to build a business with a reputable foundation.

To be part of the Ledgers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Ledgers Franchise

As you decide if opening a Ledgers franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Ledgers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ledgers franchising team questions. 

Ledgers wants your franchise to succeed and is ready to support you every step of the way. When you open the doors to your new business, you will be ready to operate your Ledgers franchise.

Company Overview

About Ledgers

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Business Financial Services
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Loyalty Brands
Leadership
Mary Jane DeJaager, CEO
Corporate Address
780 Lynnhaven Pkwy., #240
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ledgers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$58,200 - $99,700
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $100,000
Royalty Fee
14%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ledgers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

