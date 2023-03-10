Ledo Pizza is a trendsetter in the pizza world, first opening in 1955, making it older than many of the top fast-food pizza chains. While other chains have claimed the title of oldest pizza franchise (Pizza Hut claims the year 1959), there's a simple answer as to why that title doesn’t belong to Ledo Pizza—it wasn’t available as a franchise until 1986. But that technicality doesn't stop them from having years of experience in great flavors.

If you're tired of so-called "premium" pizza that's somehow both soggy and tastes like stale cardboard, you can help bring pizza back to what it should be. With its commitment to providing crisp, ultra-thin crust, sweet sauce, and smoked cheesy goodness, the Ledo Pizza recipe is topped with massive pepperoni. You can bring great pizza to your hometown by opening a Ledo Pizza franchise of your own.

Why You May Want to Start a Ledo Pizza Franchise

There's a lot of care that goes into the food that a Ledo Pizza franchise delivers. Unlike the other big pizza brands, everything is expected to be made to order with the highest quality ingredients available. Even the subs on the menu are made with freshly baked bread. The salad may even be big enough to be a meal on its own. Add this to the pizza's distinct shape and extra thick toppings and no one is likely to confuse pizza from a Ledo Pizza franchise with any other.

It isn’t just the potential for top-notch food that makes a Ledo Pizza franchise a good choice. Franchisees are also offered a robust training program to help in their drive for success. It’s called T.O.M.P., which stands for Technology, Operations, Marketing, and Procurement. All of this training has one overarching goal: to increase guest satisfaction to the maximum, and it works. As a result, franchisees of a Ledo Pizza location can brag about having some of the most loyal customers in the U.S.

What Might Make a Ledo Pizza a Good Choice?

Like any business, there's a range to the initial investment that you'll have to make. That depends on a variety of factors, including restaurant size and location. Ledo Pizza doesn’t offer any financing options, so you will have to secure your own financing or have the liquid assets to cover the cost. You will also need to be prepared to cover startup fees and ongoing fees along with the franchise fee. Ongoing fees will include royalty and advertising fees.

It may be a good idea to contact an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the funds necessary to open and operate a Ledo Pizza franchise.

How To Open a Ledo Pizza Franchise

If you've decided to open a Ledo Pizza franchise, then the next step is applying to become a franchisee. Unfortunately, Ledo Pizza is very selective about offering a franchise and cannot offer franchises in all states.

Even if you happen to live somewhere where a Ledo Pizza franchise isn’t available yet, however, you can speak with franchise representatives to learn more about the brand. If Ledo Pizza approves your area, then you may be able to start working on meeting all local requirements and begin training with a franchise representative.