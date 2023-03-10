LemonShark Poke is a franchise that serves locally made premium poke. The franchise’s main focus is to improve the general well-being of its customers by serving only the best meals made from high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2016, LemonShark Poke is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, specializing in serving poke bowls, seafood, and healthy food. The string of restaurants is named after the Lemon Shark, a unique family that only preys on the best fish. Inspired by the fish, LemonShark Poke only uses healthy and mature fish to feed its customers.

Why You May Want to Start a LemonShark Poke Franchise

The mission of LemonShark Poke is to be a leader in the poke restaurant category in the franchise industry. If you are a premium fish lover, want to invest in the restaurant industry, or would like to create a world-class partnership network, becoming a LemonShark Poke franchisee may be an ideal option.

While you do not have to possess any restaurant experience, you do need to have strong business acumen in four key departments: sales/marketing, customer service, employee, and excellent financial management skills. You also need to be passionate about the brand as a whole.

Opening a LemonShark Poke franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a LemonShark Poke Franchise a Good Choice?

LemonShark Poke believes it is more than a place where customers can treat themselves. It is a place where respect and empathy are guaranteed, and everyone feels at home. For franchisees, the franchise offers a protected territory backed by demographic research.

Given that location is a significant factor in determining the potential success of any restaurant, LemonShark Poke has founders with over 25 years worth of experience in lease negotiation to help you secure the best terms possible at suitable locations.

To be part of the LemonShark Poke franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a LemonShark Poke Franchise

Before opting to become a LemonShark Poke franchisee, you must research to ascertain that a LemonShark Poke Bowl restaurant will do well in your community. You should also come prepared with questions to ask the company or look for reviews from experienced franchisees. While competition is healthy, too much of it can inhibit the growth of your business.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the LemonShark brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Potential LemonShark Poke franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.