Initial investment
$85K - $150K
Units as of 2022
16 100.0% over 3 years
Lifeologie was founded in 1999 with one goal in mind: bring creative and new solutions to life's problems. This business has a unique collaborative model, where hundreds of licensed clinicians come together to dispense their experience via this platform.

Lifeologie started operating in a single location with pleather chairs and a copier that had seen better days. It has since grown to become one of the United States southwest's more well-known and innovative training and therapy facilities.

Lifeologie specializes in providing a broad spectrum of counseling therapies that cover relationship and family issues, mental health, eating disorders, and more.

Why You May Want To Start a Lifeologie Franchise

Lifeologie believes that the collaborative approach it is based on works for both clients and the business. Your patients will be able to choose from a vast host of certified and experienced health practitioners to cater to their individual needs. The broad spectrum of services Lifeologie provides could make your business a one-stop shop for counseling and training services. 

As a franchisee, you should be empathetic and have excellent business acumen. Professionalism in this niche is also key to running a growing business. Additionally, you can choose to start a new Lifeologie practice or integrate your current counseling practice into a Lifeologie branded practice. 

As a franchisee with Lifeologie, you may enjoy the benefits that come with working with an established brand and a proven system. The unique collaborative working model is meant to create a culture of teamwork, helping both the clients and the business to thrive. Franchise locations are nationwide, and protected territories are available. 

What Might Make a Lifeologie Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Lifeologie franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a franchise, Lifeologie provides training in the form of weekly business coaching.

To be part of the Lifeologie team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Lifeologie has also partnered with third-party financial lenders who may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How To Open a Lifeologie Schools Franchise

As you decide if opening a Lifeologie franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Lifeologie franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Lifeologie franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Lifeologie

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Health & Wellness
Founded
1999
Parent Company
WeFixBrains LLC
Leadership
Melanie Wells, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
3303 Lee Pkwy., #102
Dallas, TX 75219
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
16 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lifeologie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$19,900
Initial Investment
$85,000 - $150,000
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Lifeologie offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Lifeologie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
