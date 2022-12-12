Little Tree Huggers

Environmental early childhood education
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$24K - $161K
Units as of 2024
3 Increase 200.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Little Tree Huggers

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Childcare
Founded 2015
Parent Company Little Tree Huggers Franchising LLC
Leadership George Johnson, Founder
Corporate Address 20583 Gleedsville Rd.
Leesburg, VA 20175
Social Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western), Canada
# of Units 3 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Little Tree Huggers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$23,541 - $160,850
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$35,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Little Tree Huggers offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 19 hours
Classroom Training 27 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 2
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
