The Lost Cajun is a restaurant that serves carefully cooked Cajun cuisine. Why is the Cajun lost, you ask? The owner and founder, Raymond Griffin, is from Louisiana, but moved from the semi-tropical south to the mountains of Colorado.

Griffin opened his first restaurant in 2010 and started to franchise in 2013. The Lost Cajun menu includes such favorites as gumbo, red beans, and rice, crawfish etouffee, and lobster bisque.

Since beginning to franchise in 2013, The Lost Cajun has opened over 20 franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a The Lost Cajun Franchise

The Lost Cajun opportunity may best suit an ambitious, friendly, and hard-working person who is a good team leader and motivator. Potential franchisees will likely not need experience in the restaurant business. The Lost Cajun typically values personality, work ethic, and relevant managerial experience over direct restaurant ownership.

The Lost Cajun franchisees should expect to manage the restaurant's day-to-day operations and ensure that the business is maintaining the high standards that customers expect at The Lost Cajun.

Cajun food may have an international reputation. Nevertheless, quality Cajun cooking may be hard to come by in many areas. This may give your restaurant the advantage of meeting an unsatisfied demand.

What Might Make a The Lost Cajun Franchise a Good Choice?

The Lost Cajun doesn't serve fast food. For one, a gumbo takes hours to make. Secondly, the franchise's kitchen staff carefully prepares all the food. For customers who are new to Cajun cooking, the restaurant offers free samples. The atmosphere in a The Lost Cajun franchise may be informal and friendly and should be a family restaurant that builds a loyal, customer base. Because of this, the business model may be simple to understand—well-cooked, quality ingredients plus excellent service means a satisfied customer.

To be part of The Lost Cajun team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a The Lost Cajun Franchise

There may not be a Cajun restaurant in your chosen area, but there will almost certainly be stiff competition from other outlets. You should be certain that you are sure there is a market for your potential Lost Cajun franchise. Also, you will probably need between over one dozen staff members to run your business.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with The Lost Cajun, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Lost Cajun franchising team questions.

The Lost Cajun usually thoroughly prepares its franchisees and continues to offer comprehensive support once your restaurant is open. Ten-year, renewable Lost Cajun franchises are available in a wide range of locations and are in exclusive territories.