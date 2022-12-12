Loyal Care

In-home care
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$85K - $115K
Units as of 2025
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Loyal Care

Industry Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories Senior Care, Health & Wellness
Founded 2020
Parent Company Loyal Care LLC
Leadership Florissa Maher, CEO
Corporate Address 300 Colonial Center Pkwy., #100
Roswell, GA 30076

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Loyal Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$85,000 - $115,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Loyal Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 20 hours
Classroom Training 40 hours

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
