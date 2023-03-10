Signing out of account, Standby...
Luby Dudes was founded in 2018 by automotive industry experts in an effort to simplify and reduce the process and time used for regular car maintenance practices. Luby Dudes says it utilizes only high-end quality products and incorporates the latest technology to service customers' vehicles.
It takes an average of about 20 minutes to conduct an on-site oil change. Customers select their "Dude," and the staff member can come to them. After an oil change, they then need to rate and pay for the services offered.
Luby Dudes began franchising in 2020 and is seeking to expand its reach even further across the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Luby Dudes Franchise
Whether you want to own and operate the business alone or you only want to invest and own a share, you can become a Luby Dudes franchisee. A desire to provide fast vehicle maintenance services may be an added advantage.
Luby Dudes may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Luby Dudes also gives exclusive territories to help their franchisees to grow.
What Might Make a Luby Dudes Franchise a Good Choice?
Luby Dudes believes it provides excellent oil change services and strives to do so in the shortest time possible. It combines mobility, comprehensiveness, and lightning-fast services to try to offer its clients the best services. Luby Dudes staff believes it is well-versed in servicing all cars, including sedans, SUVs, high-end vehicles, trucks, and more.
As a potential franchisee, Luby Dudes will take you through a multi-hour classroom training in Miami, Florida, to help you learn how the franchise operates. You will also be taught how to work efficiently, advertise, and grow your business.
To be part of the Luby Dudes franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of franchise fee that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
How To Open a Luby Dudes Franchise
Before opting to become a Luby Dudes franchise, research your community to tell whether the business will be viable or not. As is the case with any other investment, you must conduct your due diligence before signing any papers or making any commitments. While competition is healthy and can catapult your business, too much of it can hinder the success of your location.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Luby Dudes franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Luby Dudes brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through grand opening support, and social media.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to figure out if you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Luby Dudes franchise.
Company Overview
About Luby Dudes
- Industry
- Automotive
- Related Categories
- Oil-Change Services
- Founded
- 2018
- Leadership
- Hossein Kasmai, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Luby Dudes franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $99,853 - $124,833
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Luby Dudes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 18 hours
- Classroom Training
- 11 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
