Luby Dudes was founded in 2018 by automotive industry experts in an effort to simplify and reduce the process and time used for regular car maintenance practices. Luby Dudes says it utilizes only high-end quality products and incorporates the latest technology to service customers' vehicles.

It takes an average of about 20 minutes to conduct an on-site oil change. Customers select their "Dude," and the staff member can come to them. After an oil change, they then need to rate and pay for the services offered.

Luby Dudes began franchising in 2020 and is seeking to expand its reach even further across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Luby Dudes Franchise

Whether you want to own and operate the business alone or you only want to invest and own a share, you can become a Luby Dudes franchisee. A desire to provide fast vehicle maintenance services may be an added advantage.

Luby Dudes may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Luby Dudes also gives exclusive territories to help their franchisees to grow.

What Might Make a Luby Dudes Franchise a Good Choice?

Luby Dudes believes it provides excellent oil change services and strives to do so in the shortest time possible. It combines mobility, comprehensiveness, and lightning-fast services to try to offer its clients the best services. Luby Dudes staff believes it is well-versed in servicing all cars, including sedans, SUVs, high-end vehicles, trucks, and more.

As a potential franchisee, Luby Dudes will take you through a multi-hour classroom training in Miami, Florida, to help you learn how the franchise operates. You will also be taught how to work efficiently, advertise, and grow your business.

To be part of the Luby Dudes franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of franchise fee that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Luby Dudes Franchise

Before opting to become a Luby Dudes franchise, research your community to tell whether the business will be viable or not. As is the case with any other investment, you must conduct your due diligence before signing any papers or making any commitments. While competition is healthy and can catapult your business, too much of it can hinder the success of your location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Luby Dudes franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Luby Dudes brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through grand opening support, and social media.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to figure out if you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Luby Dudes franchise.