FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$100K - $125K
Units as of 2020
1
Jump to Franchising Overview

Luby Dudes was founded in 2018 by automotive industry experts in an effort to simplify and reduce the process and time used for regular car maintenance practices. Luby Dudes says it utilizes only high-end quality products and incorporates the latest technology to service customers' vehicles.

It takes an average of about 20 minutes to conduct an on-site oil change. Customers select their "Dude," and the staff member can come to them. After an oil change, they then need to rate and pay for the services offered.

Luby Dudes began franchising in 2020 and is seeking to expand its reach even further across the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Luby Dudes Franchise

Whether you want to own and operate the business alone or you only want to invest and own a share, you can become a Luby Dudes franchisee. A desire to provide fast vehicle maintenance services may be an added advantage.

Luby Dudes may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. Luby Dudes also gives exclusive territories to help their franchisees to grow.

What Might Make a Luby Dudes Franchise a Good Choice?

Luby Dudes believes it provides excellent oil change services and strives to do so in the shortest time possible. It combines mobility, comprehensiveness, and lightning-fast services to try to offer its clients the best services. Luby Dudes staff believes it is well-versed in servicing all cars, including sedans, SUVs, high-end vehicles, trucks, and more.

As a potential franchisee, Luby Dudes will take you through a multi-hour classroom training in Miami, Florida, to help you learn how the franchise operates. You will also be taught how to work efficiently, advertise, and grow your business.

To be part of the Luby Dudes franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of franchise fee that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open a Luby Dudes Franchise 

Before opting to become a Luby Dudes franchise, research your community to tell whether the business will be viable or not. As is the case with any other investment, you must conduct your due diligence before signing any papers or making any commitments. While competition is healthy and can catapult your business, too much of it can hinder the success of your location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Luby Dudes franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Luby Dudes brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through grand opening support, and social media. 

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to figure out if you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Luby Dudes franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Luby Dudes

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Oil-Change Services
Founded
2018
Leadership
Hossein Kasmai, CEO
Corporate Address
7300 N. Kendall Dr., #340
Miami, FL 33156

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Luby Dudes franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$99,853 - $124,833
Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Luby Dudes has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
11 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Luby Dudes? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Luby Dudes.

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care
Request Info

Well Groomed Pets

Pet grooming
Request Info

Valvoline Instant Oil Change

Oil changes and preventive maintenance
Ranked #39
Learn More

Jiffy Lube

Oil changes, preventive maintenance
Ranked #37
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing