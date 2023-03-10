Magic Cup Cafe

Magic Cup Cafe

Bubble tea, coffee, smoothies, juices
Initial investment
$284K - $540K
Units as of 2020
2 0.0% over 3 years
Magic Cup Cafe is a drinks bar that offers a wide range of beverages, many of which are unique. The company was founded in Texas in 2014 and launched its first franchise in 2019. 

Since beginning to franchise, Magic Cup Cafe has opened several units in the United States. It is seeking to expand its reach further throughout the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Magic Cup Cafe Franchise

A Magic Cup Cafe is expected to be part of the local community that has a positive impact. The wide range of beverages that it offers is constantly evolving. Magic Cup Cafe uses ingredients from around the world. Magic Cup Cafe believes it offers a range of tastes that may suit the desires of everyone.

A Magic Cup Cafe franchise should encourage customers to take their time, relax, play board games, and hang out with old and new friends. It may offer a haven from the stresses of everyday life and build a community. They believe their unique atmosphere is where the magic comes from.

What Might Make a Magic Cup Cafe Franchise a Good Choice?

A Magic Cup Cafe franchisee doesn't need any experience in running an operation of this type. But, as you will see, Magic Cup Cafe franchisees need to have certain qualities that will allow them to further the company's aims. A franchisee will need to be a people person dedicated to creating a community within a community. They will wholeheartedly commit themselves to upholding the values that underpin Magic Cup Cafe.

To be part of the Magic Cup Cafe team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Magic Cup Cafe Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Magic Cup Cafe franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Magic Cup Cafe franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Magic Cup Cafe, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Magic Cup Cafe franchising team questions.

Magic Cup Cafe prides itself on the care that it takes of its franchisees. A franchisee may be considered to be part of the Magic Cup Cafe family and is often given full support at all times. A franchisee will benefit from a complete training program before opening their doors, potentially increasing their confidence that Magic Cup Cafe is always available to help.

Company Overview

About Magic Cup Cafe

Related Categories
Teas
Founded
2014
Leadership
My Lynn Nguyen, CEO
Corporate Address
1250 N. Bowser Rd.
Richardson, TX 75081
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Magic Cup Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$283,900 - $540,400
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Magic Cup Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
96 hours
Classroom Training
14 hours
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
