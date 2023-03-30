Magicuts was founded in 1981 and started franchising later that same year. Now the company has over 100 different Magicuts salon locations throughout Canada, most of which are franchises.

Magicuts offers many different hair care services to customers. They offer cuts, shampoos, styles, student cuts, and kid's cuts. Color services, hair treatments, perms, specialty styling, and facial waxing are also available. Each Magicuts is also expected to carry hair care products for purchase. Though they offer kid's cuts, the Magicuts brand is typically more geared towards adults.

Why You May Want To Start a Magicuts Franchise

Magicuts typically looks for franchisees with prior business management experience. Though this experience can be in industries other than hair care, it may be helpful to be passionate about the hair care industry. Franchisees with Magicuts should also have proven leadership, time management, and organizational skills.

Magicuts franchisees should expect to be involved in the day-to-day operation of the location. The company wants its Magicuts franchisees to positively motivate their team to perform well while encouraging exceptional customer service.

Opening a Magicuts franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive hair care industry.

What Might Make a Magicuts Franchise a Good Choice?

Magicuts is one of the largest salons in Canada, and the brand typically places its locations in high-traffic areas. One of the more well-known spots people find Magicuts are Zellers department stores.

To be part of the Magicuts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Magicuts Franchise

As you decide if opening a Magicuts franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Magicuts franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Magicuts, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Magicuts franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Magicuts brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Magicuts franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.