Martini Spa & Lounge

Bar and lounge offering spa and salon services
Initial investment
$80K - $553K
Units as of 2023
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Martini Spa & Lounge

Founded 2016
Leadership Darryl Martins, CEO
Corporate Address 100 S. Cooper St.
Jackson, MI 49201
Social Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
# of Units 2 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Martini Spa & Lounge franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$80,083 - $552,795
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$300,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Martini Spa & Lounge has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 92 hours
Classroom Training 28 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 6
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
