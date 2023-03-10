Maxcare Clinic

Maxcare Clinic

Healthcare clinics
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$211K - $526K
Units as of 2021
1
Maxcare Clinic strives to offer a wide range of health care services for patients at an affordable price. Founded in 2018, they operate walk-in clinics that are located in neighborhoods. Maxcare Clinic is patient-focused and offers blood tests, physical evaluations, lab tests, vaccines, weight loss treatments, and much more.

Maxcare Clinic has been franchising since 2020 and is actively looking to expand throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Maxcare Clinic Franchise

Starting a Maxcare Clinic franchise may provide the opportunity to help provide affordable medical services to communities. With the use of a proven business model, you may gain access and own a Maxcare Clinic that can experience success.

A franchisee with the Maxcare Clinic needs to be patient-focused while providing excellent health care to help lead the medical industry. You should be keen on building a strong relationship with your community and its members.

Becoming a franchisee with Maxcare Clinic may mean you will have to operate an experienced team of medical professionals, be friendly, and build good relationships with patients. The service must be professional and offer quality treatments; the Maxcare Clinic is all about high standards.

What Might Make a Maxcare Clinic Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Maxcare Clinic franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Maxcare Clinic team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

To become a Maxcare Clinic provider, there are some things you may need to consider first. Location is important, and you should be able to offer walk-in services near convenient locations. The target Maxcare Clinic customer ranges from busy commuters to residents and visitors.

How To Open a Maxcare Clinic Franchise

As you decide if opening a Maxcare Clinic franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Maxcare Clinic franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Maxcare Clinic franchising team questions. 

As a franchise, Maxcare Clinic offers proprietary software for the clinic to use. The digital medical charts may keep patient records confidential and easy to reference if a patient makes a return visit. Maxcare Clinic also provides possible location planning and helps with launching and ongoing marketing.

Company Overview

About Maxcare Clinic

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2018
Parent Company
AV Franchise LLC
Leadership
Mike Parikh, CEO
Corporate Address
2789 Park St.
Jacksonville, FL 32205

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Maxcare Clinic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$211,250 - $526,350
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $400,000
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Maxcare Clinic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
