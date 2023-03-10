Founded in 1963, Mighty Auto Parts is a network of auto part manufacturers. These manufacturers offer asset storage systems and preventive repair products to vehicle service part suppliers.

Based in Norcross, Georgia, Mighty Auto Parts has over 90 franchises in over 40 U.S. states. Outside of the U.S., Mighty Auto Parts may offer franchising opportunities in Latin America, the Middle East, and other select countries.

Why You May Want to Open a Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

Mighty Auto Part's business model of licensing exclusive markets, offering cutting-edge training, and helping franchisees track financial results has been the formula for more than five decades. Mighty Auto Parts may allow franchisees to experience personal freedom to live according to their schedule, with franchisees hardly working on weekends or at night.

The company is committed to arming its franchisees with reliable, sustainable services and high-quality goods, training, and all the resources and support they need to be competitive. Franchisees are said to work with state-of-the-art technology to help organize the business and communicate with clients. They are also offered extensive classroom and on the job training to best prepare them to operate their new franchise. A dedicated team will help franchisees with warehouse setup, IT support, in-store training, and technician clinics. Franchisees may also be able to attend annual conferences to network with other Mighty Auto Parts franchisees.

What Might Make a Mighty Auto Parts Franchise a Good Choice?

Mighty Auto Parts operates within a robust automobile sector. With a blend of premium goods, material handling experience, excellent personal support, and aggressive pricing Mighty Auto Parts’s mission is to give its franchisees a distinct competitive edge in the market.

To franchise with Mighty Auto Parts, franchisees need to make an initial investment, including paying a franchise fee. If you're a military veteran, you may receive a discount on the franchise fee. Mighty Auto Parts may also waive a set amount in training and management costs for veterans.

Though Mighty Auto Parts does not directly offer finance options, it has agreements with third-party loan sources. You may be able to use these loans to cover franchise payments, start-up expenses, supplies, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Mighty Auto Parts can't provide information on projected income. Franchise profits and revenue depend on various factors, including commercial lease rates, labor costs, local demand for your product, etc.

How Do You Open a Mighty Auto Parts Franchise?

As you decide if you wish to open a franchise with Mighty Auto Parts, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it can be detrimental to your new location.

An initial franchise inquiry may bring a Mighty Auto Parts interview with a franchise representative. If initial discussions go well, potential franchisees may attend a presentation discussing Mighty Auto Parts’ way of business.

After meeting with Mighty Auto Parts representatives, other franchisees, and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you may travel to meet the executive team. This is your chance to ask final questions, fill out the business plan, and get a stamp of approval, allowing you to open your Mighty Auto Parts franchise.