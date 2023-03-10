Mighty Auto Parts
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #426 last year
Initial investment
$228K - $485K
Units as of 2022
98 1% over 3 years
Founded in 1963, Mighty Auto Parts is a network of auto part manufacturers. These manufacturers offer asset storage systems and preventive repair products to vehicle service part suppliers

Based in Norcross, Georgia, Mighty Auto Parts has over 90 franchises in over 40 U.S. states. Outside of the U.S., Mighty Auto Parts may offer franchising opportunities in Latin America, the Middle East, and other select countries.

Why You May Want to Open a Mighty Auto Parts Franchise

Mighty Auto Part's business model of licensing exclusive markets, offering cutting-edge training, and helping franchisees track financial results has been the formula for more than five decades. Mighty Auto Parts may allow franchisees to experience personal freedom to live according to their schedule, with franchisees hardly working on weekends or at night.

The company is committed to arming its franchisees with reliable, sustainable services and high-quality goods, training, and all the resources and support they need to be competitive. Franchisees are said to work with state-of-the-art technology to help organize the business and communicate with clients. They are also offered extensive classroom and on the job training to best prepare them to operate their new franchise. A dedicated team will help franchisees with warehouse setup, IT support, in-store training, and technician clinics. Franchisees may also be able to attend annual conferences to network with other Mighty Auto Parts franchisees.

What Might Make a Mighty Auto Parts Franchise a Good Choice?

Mighty Auto Parts operates within a robust automobile sector. With a blend of premium goods, material handling experience, excellent personal support, and aggressive pricing Mighty Auto Parts’s mission is to give its franchisees a distinct competitive edge in the market. 

To franchise with Mighty Auto Parts, franchisees need to make an initial investment, including paying a franchise fee. If you're a military veteran, you may receive a discount on the franchise fee. Mighty Auto Parts may also waive a set amount in training and management costs for veterans. 

Though Mighty Auto Parts does not directly offer finance options, it has agreements with third-party loan sources. You may be able to use these loans to cover franchise payments, start-up expenses, supplies, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Mighty Auto Parts can't provide information on projected income. Franchise profits and revenue depend on various factors, including commercial lease rates, labor costs, local demand for your product, etc.

How Do You Open a Mighty Auto Parts Franchise?

As you decide if you wish to open a franchise with Mighty Auto Parts, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it can be detrimental to your new location.

An initial franchise inquiry may bring a Mighty Auto Parts interview with a franchise representative. If initial discussions go well, potential franchisees may attend a presentation discussing Mighty Auto Parts’ way of business. 

After meeting with Mighty Auto Parts representatives, other franchisees, and reviewing the Franchise Disclosure Document, you may travel to meet the executive team. This is your chance to ask final questions, fill out the business plan, and get a stamp of approval, allowing you to open your Mighty Auto Parts franchise.

Company Overview

About Mighty Auto Parts

Industry
Automotive
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Automotive Products & Services
Founded
1963
Parent Company
Grupo Gonher
Leadership
Josh D'Agostino, President & CEO
Corporate Address
650 Engineering Dr.
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1970 (53 years)
# of employees at HQ
46
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America, Mexico

# of Units
98 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mighty Auto Parts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000 - $60,000
Initial Investment
$228,000 - $485,100
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off license fee; training/administration fee waived; special payment terms on initial inventory
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mighty Auto Parts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
85 hours
Classroom Training
29 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mighty Auto Parts landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mighty Auto Parts ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #105 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans

