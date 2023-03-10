Mister Sparky
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#475 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$81K - $191K
Units as of 2022
132 24.5% over 3 years
Mister Sparky is an electrical service company located in the United States. It provides both routine and 24/7 emergency services. They specialize in most electrical repairs, maintenance, installation, and replacement, including wiring repair, ceiling fan installation, and more. Since its founding in 1996, Mister Sparky has focused on safety first, delivering quality electrical services guaranteed to be completed on time.

The perfect candidate for a Mister Sparky franchisee is usually a licensed electrician looking to open a business, a home service business owner looking to diversify, or someone who already owns an electrical company and wants to take it to the next level. 

Why You May Want to Start a Mister Sparky Franchise

A Mister Sparky franchise may allow you to expand your existing business, taking advantage of operating in a field that may be stable. Your franchise may come with local marketing support, the hiring of local and trusted employees, and national name recognition through the Mister Sparky brand. 

You also might get access to a private affiliate group purchasing organization that could save you money on products. As part of the larger Authority Brands network, you will generally receive ongoing training to help you grow your business. 

With Mister Sparky, you are offered the opportunity to expand your business to include HVAC, plumbing, and other applicable service lines. If you want to buy another unit, you might be able to purchase one within your territory at a discount. Potentially, you could be one of the only Mister Sparky locations within your local market.

What Might Make Mister Sparky Franchise a Good Choice?

Reporting a lower initial investment than most franchises, Mister Sparky could be a great option for ambitious business owners with a smaller budget. The company offers help financing the franchise fee for applicants who sign the franchise agreement. They have also partnered with third-party sources to help cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

To be part of the Mister Sparky team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

You could take advantage of a potentially stable industry when you choose Mister Sparky. The company has goals of expanding throughout the United States, as well as internationally.

How Do You Open a Mister Sparky Franchise?

As you go through the process of opening a Mister Sparky franchise, you'll usually have the chance to chat with a franchise representative. They should be able to assess your fit for the company. And if all goes well, they may assign you a business development manager. 

These managers take potential franchisees through an introductory webinar to give more information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the franchise cost. Franchisees are also asked to attend a virtual discovery day followed by BOOT Week. This is an intensive, multi-day operations training.

When you open your franchise, each of your technicians will typically undergo a background check and drug testing. They'll also receive professional training that includes evaluations, troubleshooting, code requirements, and customer service training. By the time you're ready to open your Mister Sparky franchise, you should have everything they need to safely and confidently jumpstart your business.

Company Overview

About Mister Sparky

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Electrical Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Rob Weddle, CEO
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
742
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
132 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mister Sparky franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$33,000
Initial Investment
$81,123 - $191,233
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mister Sparky offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Mister Sparky has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
55 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mister Sparky landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mister Sparky ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #475 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #99 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

