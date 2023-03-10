Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#475 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$81K - $191K
- Units as of 2022
-
132 24.5% over 3 years
Mister Sparky is an electrical service company located in the United States. It provides both routine and 24/7 emergency services. They specialize in most electrical repairs, maintenance, installation, and replacement, including wiring repair, ceiling fan installation, and more. Since its founding in 1996, Mister Sparky has focused on safety first, delivering quality electrical services guaranteed to be completed on time.
The perfect candidate for a Mister Sparky franchisee is usually a licensed electrician looking to open a business, a home service business owner looking to diversify, or someone who already owns an electrical company and wants to take it to the next level.
Why You May Want to Start a Mister Sparky Franchise
A Mister Sparky franchise may allow you to expand your existing business, taking advantage of operating in a field that may be stable. Your franchise may come with local marketing support, the hiring of local and trusted employees, and national name recognition through the Mister Sparky brand.
You also might get access to a private affiliate group purchasing organization that could save you money on products. As part of the larger Authority Brands network, you will generally receive ongoing training to help you grow your business.
With Mister Sparky, you are offered the opportunity to expand your business to include HVAC, plumbing, and other applicable service lines. If you want to buy another unit, you might be able to purchase one within your territory at a discount. Potentially, you could be one of the only Mister Sparky locations within your local market.
What Might Make Mister Sparky Franchise a Good Choice?
Reporting a lower initial investment than most franchises, Mister Sparky could be a great option for ambitious business owners with a smaller budget. The company offers help financing the franchise fee for applicants who sign the franchise agreement. They have also partnered with third-party sources to help cover the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.
To be part of the Mister Sparky team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
You could take advantage of a potentially stable industry when you choose Mister Sparky. The company has goals of expanding throughout the United States, as well as internationally.
How Do You Open a Mister Sparky Franchise?
As you go through the process of opening a Mister Sparky franchise, you'll usually have the chance to chat with a franchise representative. They should be able to assess your fit for the company. And if all goes well, they may assign you a business development manager.
These managers take potential franchisees through an introductory webinar to give more information on their brand, vision, financial assistance, and the franchise cost. Franchisees are also asked to attend a virtual discovery day followed by BOOT Week. This is an intensive, multi-day operations training.
When you open your franchise, each of your technicians will typically undergo a background check and drug testing. They'll also receive professional training that includes evaluations, troubleshooting, code requirements, and customer service training. By the time you're ready to open your Mister Sparky franchise, you should have everything they need to safely and confidently jumpstart your business.
Company Overview
About Mister Sparky
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Authority Brands
- Leadership
- Rob Weddle, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2006 (17 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 742
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 132 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mister Sparky franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $33,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $81,123 - $191,233
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Mister Sparky offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Mister Sparky has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 55 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Mister Sparky? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mister Sparky landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mister Sparky ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mister Sparky.
TruBlue Total House Care
Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting
Stratus Building Solutions
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.