For over a decade, Mobility Plus has been helping people with disabilities live active, mobile, and long lives thanks to a variety of mobility equipment since 2008. Not only does Mobility Plus provide their customers with a wide range of scooters, ramps, and lifts, but they also employ a team of certified technicians to ensure a smooth installation process. Mobility Plus may make business even easier thanks to an efficiently streamlined procurement process tailormade for government agencies.

Mobility Plus began franchising in 2016 and has since expanded to over 40 franchises located all throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Mobility Plus Franchise

If you seek to see peoples’ lives not be defined, limited, or shortened by their disability, then a Mobility Plus franchise could be an excellent place to start. Franchisees should possess strong leadership characteristics, an attitude for collaboration, and a drive to find mobility solutions to any disability. Although no experience with mobility equipment is mandatory, some background in business management can be helpful.

Opening a Mobility Plus franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Mobility Plus Franchise a Good Choice?

Mobility Plus may have acquired an edge in the market by forging strong relationships with manufacturers of the very equipment they sell in addition to government contracts that enable Mobility Plus to work directly alongside Veteran Affairs. And so, with showroom customers, veterans administration, healthcare referrals, and home-based customers all providing unique customer sources, it may be no wonder how the products and services of Mobility Plus have since grown the company into the trusted brand name it is today.

To be part of the Mobility Plus team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Mobility Plus Franchise

Upon researching the brand and choosing one of several prime locations in high demand for a Mobility Plus franchise, potential franchisees are directed to fill out a general information request form. Once reviewed, Mobility Plus may schedule a call with franchisees, during which both parties will see if they’re the right fit for one another. If so, potential franchisees will be provided additional information, sign a franchise agreement, and commence training.

Franchisees will receive training at both the Mobility Plus headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and manufacturer level. The Mobility Plus training team will aid franchisees in developing an action plan for launch, assist with showroom setup, vehicle setup, and provide detailed information on their products and ongoing support to help ensure the existence of another growing provider of mobility equipment and services. Then you’ll be on the move with your very own Mobility Plus franchise.

Company Overview

About Mobility Plus

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Mobility Solutions, Miscellaneous Health Products
Founded
2008
Leadership
Richard Peter, President
Corporate Address
2815 Forbs Ave., #107
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Social
LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
60 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mobility Plus franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000 - $63,000
Initial Investment
$169,199 - $280,199
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Mobility Plus offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
Third Party Financing
Mobility Plus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
120 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mobility Plus landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mobility Plus ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #358 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Mobility Solutions Category

