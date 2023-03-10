Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#358 Ranked #325 last year
- Initial investment
-
$169K - $280K
- Units as of 2022
-
60 172.7% over 3 years
For over a decade, Mobility Plus has been helping people with disabilities live active, mobile, and long lives thanks to a variety of mobility equipment since 2008. Not only does Mobility Plus provide their customers with a wide range of scooters, ramps, and lifts, but they also employ a team of certified technicians to ensure a smooth installation process. Mobility Plus may make business even easier thanks to an efficiently streamlined procurement process tailormade for government agencies.
Mobility Plus began franchising in 2016 and has since expanded to over 40 franchises located all throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Mobility Plus Franchise
If you seek to see peoples’ lives not be defined, limited, or shortened by their disability, then a Mobility Plus franchise could be an excellent place to start. Franchisees should possess strong leadership characteristics, an attitude for collaboration, and a drive to find mobility solutions to any disability. Although no experience with mobility equipment is mandatory, some background in business management can be helpful.
Opening a Mobility Plus franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Mobility Plus Franchise a Good Choice?
Mobility Plus may have acquired an edge in the market by forging strong relationships with manufacturers of the very equipment they sell in addition to government contracts that enable Mobility Plus to work directly alongside Veteran Affairs. And so, with showroom customers, veterans administration, healthcare referrals, and home-based customers all providing unique customer sources, it may be no wonder how the products and services of Mobility Plus have since grown the company into the trusted brand name it is today.
To be part of the Mobility Plus team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Mobility Plus Franchise
Upon researching the brand and choosing one of several prime locations in high demand for a Mobility Plus franchise, potential franchisees are directed to fill out a general information request form. Once reviewed, Mobility Plus may schedule a call with franchisees, during which both parties will see if they’re the right fit for one another. If so, potential franchisees will be provided additional information, sign a franchise agreement, and commence training.
Franchisees will receive training at both the Mobility Plus headquarters in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and manufacturer level. The Mobility Plus training team will aid franchisees in developing an action plan for launch, assist with showroom setup, vehicle setup, and provide detailed information on their products and ongoing support to help ensure the existence of another growing provider of mobility equipment and services. Then you’ll be on the move with your very own Mobility Plus franchise.
Company Overview
About Mobility Plus
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Mobility Solutions, Miscellaneous Health Products
- Founded
- 2008
- Leadership
- Richard Peter, President
- Corporate Address
-
2815 Forbs Ave., #107
Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 20
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 60 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mobility Plus franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $55,000 - $63,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $169,199 - $280,199
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 5% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Mobility Plus offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Mobility Plus has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 20 hours
- Classroom Training
- 120 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2-3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Mobility Plus? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mobility Plus landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mobility Plus ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mobility Plus.
Amramp
Fresh Coat
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors
Good Feet Store, The
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.