Mobility City is a mobility sales and maintenance franchise specializing in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, and similar equipment. Providing services out of a workshop on wheels, the company’s clients include nursing homes, facilities, and hospitals, as well as mobility-impaired veterans, injured and disabled persons, and seniors. 

Frustrated by what they believed to be a shortage of mobility equipment repair providers when they urgently needed one, founders Diane and Vinny Barrata swore to fill that void in the market by starting Mobile City in 1999. In 2017, the Barrata’s decided to franchise the brand and haven’t looked back since. Mobility City has opened more than 30 franchises and may find itself at the forefront of the sales and services niche of the mobility equipment industry. 

Why You May Want To Start a Mobility City Franchise

Suppose you’re looking for a business opportunity that some believe has been proven to work and helps people maintain a good quality of life through consistent mobility. In that case, Mobility City may be one of the better options out there. You may not be required to have the technical expertise, as the company will be in charge of training and certifying your future technicians.

As a franchisee, you will be helping people with mobility equipment issues, whether they need repairs or replacement parts, or even if they need to make a brand-new purchase. With millions of Americans using mobility equipment each year, the market could be large and expanding.  

What Might Make a Mobility City Franchise a Good Choice?

One of the most obvious benefits of owning a Mobility City franchise may be the presence of potential diversification, including sales, rental, repair, cleaning and sanitation, and more. Going deeper, you will find that the business model is both B2B and B2C, which means you can market to actual equipment users and businesses, such as hospitals, senior facilities, and the like. Moreover, the company has multiple existing master service agreements with manufacturers. 

To be part of the Mobility City team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Mobility City Franchise

As you  decide if opening a Mobility City franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mobility City franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mobility City franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Mobility City

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Mobility Solutions, Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services, Senior Care
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Mobility City Holdings Inc.
Leadership
Diane Baratta, CEO
Corporate Address
1200 Yamato Rd., #A9
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
33 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mobility City franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$47,500 - $150,000
Initial Investment
$146,900 - $376,800
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mobility City has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mobility City ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #91 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
