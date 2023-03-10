Mobility City is a mobility sales and maintenance franchise specializing in wheelchairs, mobility scooters, hospital beds, lift-out chairs, and similar equipment. Providing services out of a workshop on wheels, the company’s clients include nursing homes, facilities, and hospitals, as well as mobility-impaired veterans, injured and disabled persons, and seniors.

Frustrated by what they believed to be a shortage of mobility equipment repair providers when they urgently needed one, founders Diane and Vinny Barrata swore to fill that void in the market by starting Mobile City in 1999. In 2017, the Barrata’s decided to franchise the brand and haven’t looked back since. Mobility City has opened more than 30 franchises and may find itself at the forefront of the sales and services niche of the mobility equipment industry.

Why You May Want To Start a Mobility City Franchise

Suppose you’re looking for a business opportunity that some believe has been proven to work and helps people maintain a good quality of life through consistent mobility. In that case, Mobility City may be one of the better options out there. You may not be required to have the technical expertise, as the company will be in charge of training and certifying your future technicians.

As a franchisee, you will be helping people with mobility equipment issues, whether they need repairs or replacement parts, or even if they need to make a brand-new purchase. With millions of Americans using mobility equipment each year, the market could be large and expanding.

What Might Make a Mobility City Franchise a Good Choice?

One of the most obvious benefits of owning a Mobility City franchise may be the presence of potential diversification, including sales, rental, repair, cleaning and sanitation, and more. Going deeper, you will find that the business model is both B2B and B2C, which means you can market to actual equipment users and businesses, such as hospitals, senior facilities, and the like. Moreover, the company has multiple existing master service agreements with manufacturers.

To be part of the Mobility City team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Mobility City Franchise

As you decide if opening a Mobility City franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Mobility City franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Mobility City franchising team questions.