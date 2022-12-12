Modo Yoga

Hot yoga
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$463K - $931K
Units as of 2025
36 Decrease 30% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Modo Yoga

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Yoga Fitness
Founded 2004
Parent Company Remora Capital
Leadership Emily Drouillard, Chief Executive Officer
Corporate Address 350 Albert St., #700
Ottawa, ON K1R 1A4
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2004 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ 6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Canada
# of Units 36 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Modo Yoga franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$463,450 - $931,050
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$500,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% of franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Modo Yoga has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 8-16 hours
Classroom Training 5-16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1-5
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
